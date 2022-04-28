Against Gujarat Titans on Wednesday, Umran Malik put on a stunning solo display, picking up all the five wickets SunRisers Hyderabad got in the match, but it was not enough to stop Hardik Pandya's team from registering yet another dramatic win to reinforce their position on top of the table. It was Malik's first five-wicket haul in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and his display further amplified calls for him to be fast-tracked into the national team, especially with a T20 World Cup coming up in Australia later this year.

Among those who were taken in by Malik's raw pace was senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram.

"The Umran Malik hurricane is blowing away everything in its way. The sheer pace and aggression is a sight to behold. After today's performance there can be no doubt that he is the find of this edition of IPL," he tweeted.

"The BCCI should give him an exclusive coach and quickly induct him into the national team," he added.

Earlier this season, when Malik's four-wicket haul helped SRH beat Punjab Kings, another Congress leader, Shashi Tharoor, had also called for him to be inducted into the Indian squad.

"We need him in India colours asap. What a phenomenal talent. Blood him before he burns out! Take him to England for the Test match greentop. He and Bumrah bowling in tandem will terrify the Angrez!" he had tweeted.

Umran Malik has picked up 15 wickets so far this season and is only behind Yuzvendra Chahal in the race for the Purple Cap -- the award given to the highest wicket-taker of the season.