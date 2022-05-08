One of the biggest misses of the IPL 2022 season is the flamboyant West Indies batter Chris Gayle. Gayle is one of the biggest legends in the tournament's history, having terrorized bowlers year after year. However, he chose to not sign up for the mega auction before this year's edition of the cash-rich league. He has now opened up about why he opted to not play IPL 2022. Gayle said that he felt he did not get the respect he deserved and was not treated "properly" in the last few seasons of the IPL.

"For the last couple of years, the way the IPL went about, I felt like I wasn't treated properly," Gayle told UK's Mirror.

"So I thought 'okay, you didn't get the respect you deserved after you did so much for the sport and IPL.' So I said 'okay, that's it, I'm not going to bother to enter the draft,' so I left it as it is," he said.

"There is always going to life after cricket so I'm just trying to adapt to normality," the southpaw added.

However, he did not rule out a return to the league next season.

"Next year I'm coming back, they need me!" said the West Indies icon, who has played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and most recently, Punjab Kings.

"I've represented three teams in the IPL, Kolkata, RCB and Punjab. Between RCB and Punjab, I would love to get a title, with one of those two teams," he said.

"I had a great stint with RCB where I was more successful within the IPL, and Punjab, they've been good. I love to explore and I love challenges so let's see what happens," he added.

Chris Gayle has played 142 matches in the IPL and scored 4965 runs, including a record six centuries. He averages 39.72 with a strike rate of 148.96.

He has a record six centuries in the IPL and his knock of 175* against the now-defunct Pune Warriors for RCB in 2013 still remains the highest T20 score by any batter.