Mahendra Singh Dhoni becomes the second Indian cricketer after Rohit Sharma to play 350 T20 matches in the Chennai Super Kings versus Punjab Kings match being played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Rohit Sharma leads the way with 372 T20 matches while MS Dhoni's former India and CSK teammate Suresh Raina has played 336 T20 matches. Out of the 350 T20 matches MS Dhoni has represented India in 98 T20 Internationals while he has played 222 T20 matches in the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiants.

In Dhoni's 350th T20 match CSK will look to register their first win of the season after facing two consecutive defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.

Against Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener, Dhoni hit a fine unbeaten half-century, but a top order collapse meant it was not enough and the Shreyas Iyer-led team chased down the 132-run target with relative ease.

Then, against Lucknow Super Giants, Dhoni smashed 16* off six to provide a strong finish once again for CSK, as they posted a total of 210/7.

However, half-centuries from Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis saw the KL Rahul-led team win a high-scoring thriller.

Two days before the start of IPL 2022, Dhoni handed over captaincy of CSK to Ravindra Jadeja.