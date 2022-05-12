West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has been a key part of Mumbai Indians as they won the Indian Premier League (IPL) title a record five times. However, in IPL 2022, the 35-year-old has struggled for form with bat and ball in what has been a forgettable season for the Rohit Sharma-led side. While he has picked just four wickets, his struggles with the bat have been far worse. With the reputation of being one of the most explosive batters in the league, Pollard has scored just 144 runs in 11 matches at an average of 14.40 and strike rate of 107.46.

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop, however, reckons that Pollard is not "washed" as some may suggest, but emphasized that he needs to reinvent his game.

"Pollard himself has to reinvent his game, however he chooses to do that, because he's still got a future ahead of him we hope," Bishop told ESPNcricinfo.

"People are saying he's washed, I'm not going to go there. I think he's a player who can reinvent himself," he went on to say.

He also urged the media and fans to remember his contributions for Mumbai Indians over the years before writing Pollard off.

"Yeah, they're keeping faith and being loyal to a great player for them. We have to have long memories - when I say we, in the media; fans, some fans anyway, have short memories," Bishop said.

"You look at Pollard's numbers when Mumbai have won the championships: 400 runs (420) in 2013 at (an average of) 42, up to 2019 and 2020, where he averaged over 30 with a strike rate sometimes in the 160s to 190s (156.74 in 2019, 191.42 in 2020) - he's been integral to them. You can't forget that as a franchise, so they're giving him every possible chance," Bishop concluded.

Mumbai Indians next take on Chennai Super Kings on Thursday.