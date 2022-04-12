Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (2 Runs) Very full on this occasion, outside off. Shahbaz Ahmed gets down on his knee and drives it towards deep point for a brace. 13 runs off Chris Jordan's first over!
9.5 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, angling in, on the pads. Suyash Prabhudessai tucks it towards square leg for a single.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! WOW! What a shot! A fuller ball, around middle. Suyash Prabhudessai gets down on his knee and paddle and scoops it towards fine leg for a boundary.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller, taking the pace off now, outside off. Shahbaz Ahmed leans and pushes it towards point. Single taken!
9.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Suyash Prabhudessai dabs it towards point and takes a quick single.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome to the attack, Chris Jordan! A shorter ball, outside off. Suyash Prabhudessai stands tall and slaps that past cover for a boundary.
Strategic break! A much-needed one for Bangalore. They have lost four wickets in quick succession and that is not a good sign at all while chase a huge target, Chennai are clearly on top in this match. They will be hoping to restrict the batters from building a solid stand. An enticing passage of play awaits. Chris Jordan comes into the attack for Chennai.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. Full and outside off. Shahbaz Ahmed gets low and slog-sweeps it towards fine leg. The ball bounces over the ropes.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, turning in, around middle. Shahbaz Ahmed looks to pull this, but he misses and gets hit on the pads.
8.4 overs (0 Run) A dot now! Flatter, on the pads. Shahbaz Ahmed fails to pick it up and gets hit high on the pads.
8.3 overs (2 Runs) Another shorter ball, around middle. Shahbaz Ahmed flicks it towards deep mid-wicket. Two taken!
8.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball now, around middle. Suyash Prabhudessai works it away towards deep square leg for a single.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! full, outside off. Suyash Prabhudessai makes room, and goes inside-out over cover for a boundary.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball again, around middle. Suyash Prabhudessai works it away towards mid-wicket for a single.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slower through the air, full, around middle. Suyash Prabhudessai sweeps it towards deep mid-wicket. The fielder there dives forward and but fails to reach the ball. The ball goes behind towards the ropes for a boundary.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, around middle. Shahbaz Ahmed flicks it towards deep square leg for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, around middle. Suyash Prabhudessai drives it aerially towards long on. The fielder there collects it on the bounce. Single taken!
7.2 overs (1 Run) Tad shorter, around middle. Shahbaz Ahmed stays in his crease and flicks it towards deep square leg for a single.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Swept away! A fuller ball, slower through the air, around middle. Shahbaz Ahmed gets down on his knee and sweeps it towards deep square leg for a boundary.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, quicker, around middle. Suyash Prabhudessai pushes it back to the bowler.
Suyash Prabhudessai comes out to bat at number 6.
6.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CLEANED HIM UP! Ravindra Jadeja strikes in his first over! He gets the big fish, Glenn Maxwell. Spinners are doing the trick here for Chennai. An arm ball, much straighter, around off. Glenn Maxwell rocks back and tries to pull this but he misses and the ball goes on to hit the top of off. Bangalore are now 4 down!
6.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish again, outside off. Shahbaz Ahmed pushes it towards point and takes a single.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) Width on offer, shorter ball. Shahbaz Ahmed cuts it towards deep backward point for a brace.
6.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Maxwell flicks it to long on for a single.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Shorter ball, outside off. Glenn Maxwell slaps it past cover for a boundary.
Shahbaz Ahmed is the new batter in. Also, Ravindra Jadeja takes the ball now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! The umpire thinks it is plumb but Anuj Rawat thinks otherwise and opts for a review. Bangalore though lose another wicket! Maheesh Theekshana strikes once again. Bangalore are in a spot of bother now. A fuller ball, this one comes back in, around middle. Anuj Rawat looks to whip this and but he misses and gets hit on his back pad. Anuj Rawat reviews the decision. Ball Tracking shows three reds. He has to walk back!
5.5 overs (1 Run) In the air....but safe! A fuller ball, outside off. Glenn Maxwell lifts it over the fielder at mid off. Single taken!
5.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Back-to-back sixes! Glenn Maxwell is on the charge already! A shorter ball, around middle. Glenn Maxwell swivels and pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
5.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up and over! A fuller ball, around off. Glenn Maxwell tonks it way over mid off for a biggie.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, much straighter, around middle. Glenn Maxwell gets down and tries to reverse-sweep this but he gets an inside edge back onto his pads.
5.1 overs (2 Runs) A shorter ball, around middle and leg. Glenn Maxwell tucks it towards deep square leg. Dwayne Bravo fumbles there and allows the batters to take two tuns.
