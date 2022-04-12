Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller, down leg, Dube clips it to square leg for a quick single. A tidy start by Shahbaz Ahmed. He goes only for five runs in his first over.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Another single! Both the batters making sure to keep the runs ticking. It is short and wide outside off. This one turns away. Robin Uthappa cuts it hard to deep point for one.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and outside off. Shivam Dube clips it to the leg side for one more.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball, outside off. Robin Uthappa cuts it through point for a single.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Dube flicks it to square leg for a single.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Floated and full, outside off. Dube steps across and flicks it to mid-wicket. Not in the gap though.
Strategic break! Chennai have lost two wickets till now, but Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube have looked solid till now. They have done well to steady the ship, and can probably carry on the same way for a few more overs. Bangalore will be looking to grab a few quick wickets and put some pressure back on the opposition. Also, Shahbaz Ahmed comes into the attack.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter, outside off. Shivam Dube cuts it to sweeper cover for a single. Another good over for Chennai, 8 runs off it.
8.5 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the pads. Dube plays it back to the bowler.
8.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Shivam Dube continues on his merry way with Chennai. It is full and on off. Shivam Dube gets under it and slams it over the long on fence for a maxmimum.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker, on the stumps. Dube taps it to backward point.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Full, on middle and leg. Robin Uthappa eases it to long on for a single.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on the pads. Robin Uthappa fails to pick it up. He gets pinged on his pads. Maxwell appeals but the umpire shows no interest.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Good length, on off. Dube dabs it to point. A good end to the over, but still the most expensive of the innings. Chennai get 10 runs off it.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Full length, on off. Dube drives it to cover but straight to the fielder.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Shivam Dube gets his first boundary of the innings. A short ball, angled down leg. Shivam Dube helps it around the corner for a boundary.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Good length, just outside off. Robin Uthappa shuffles across and flicks it to mid on for one.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Perfectly placed! It is a short ball, on the fourth-stump line. Robin Uthappa plays it late and steers it down to third man for a boundary.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Shivam Dube punches it to point for a single.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Dube drives it through covers for a single. He gets off the mark.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller, on off. Dube pushes it back to the bowler.
Shivam Dube walks out to bat now.
6.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! This is sensational fielding. This will surely ease down some nerves of the debutant, Suyash Prabhudessai. He wastes no time in introducing himself. Coming to the delivery - It is short and outside off. Moeen Ali cuts it to the right of backward point. Suyash Prabhudessai makes a full-stretched dive to that side. Meanwhile, Ali thought he surely deserves a single for that shot and ventures out looking for a single. Robin Uthappa sends him back but is a little too late. Suyash Prabhudessai throws it to Dinesh Karthik, who flies into the stumps with the ball.
6.3 overs (0 Run) On off, blocked back to the bowler.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Length, on off. Robin Uthappa flicks it to mid-wicket for one.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and short, outside off. Robin Uthappa tries to cut it away but gets an inside edge on his pads.
Glenn Maxwell comes into the attack.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A nice delivery to end the over! Deep hits the hard length, outside off. Robin Uthappa shuffles across but fails to flick it away. The ball goes to short third man off his thigh pads. They cross for a leg bye. Chennai are 35/1 at the end of the Powerplay!
5.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Robin Uthappa takes the aerial route now. It is overpitched, and on off. Robin Uthappa stands tall, lofts it over the bowler's head and sends it over the long off fence.
5.4 overs (0 Run) A loud appeal for lbw but turned down! Full length, outside off. Robin Uthappa walks across and tries to flick it away but misses. He gets struck on the pads. Clearly outside the line.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Good length, on middle and leg. Ali gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball rolls to the off side. They cross for a single.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Good length, on the pads. Robin Uthappa flicks it aerially towards deep square leg for one.
5.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Moeen Ali pushes it to mid off and takes on Faf du Plessis stationed there. The Bangalore skipper fumbles and the batters take an easy single.
