Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.3 overs (0 Run) No run.
19.2 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Wide!
19.1 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Outside off, on a length. Mohammed Siraj slashes it over cover for a boundary.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Another yorker, outside off. Josh Hazlewood pushes it toward long off for a single.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Wide of off, yorker-length delivery. Josh Hazlewood swings his bat at it but he misses.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Mohammed Siraj drives it towards long off for a single.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Mohammed Siraj tries to be innovative here! A low full toss, outside off. Mohammed Siraj shuffles across and tries to go scoop this, but he ends up chipping it on the off side. It lands safely.
18.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, angling in on the pads. Josh Hazlewood looks to flick this but the ball goes off the outside edge towards point for a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller delivery, outside off. Josh Hazlewood knocks it towards long off for a single. 43 needed off 12 balls now.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Another yorker, around off. Mohammed Siraj pushes it towards cover and takes a single.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Yorker-length delivery, wide of off. Mohammed Siraj digs it out towards short third man.
17.3 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, outside off. Josh Hazlewood pushes it towards deep point for a single.
Josh Hazlewood is the last man in.
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Dinesh Karthik perishes! This should be the game for Chennai now. Ravindra Jadeja is relieved! A low full toss, around off. Dinesh Karthik heaves it with th bottom half of his bat towards deep mid-wicket. Ravindra Jadeja keeps his eye on the bat and takes a good catch.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, around middle. Dinesh Karthik knocks it to long on. No run taken!
17.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Slower delivery, down the leg side once again. Dinesh Karthik looks to heave this but he misses. Another wide called!
17.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full in length, down the leg side. Dinesh Karthik misses his flick. Wide given!
16.6 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up, outside off. Dinesh Karthik drives it uppishly over cover. Just a single. He retains the strike. 48 needed off 18 balls!
16.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! A yorker-length delivery, wide of off. Dinesh Karthik leaves it alone. Another wide in the over!
16.5 overs (2 Runs) A low full toss, outside off. Dinesh Karthik slices it aerially over cover once again. A couple of runs taken!
16.4 overs (2 Runs) Fuller ball, outside off. Dinesh Karthik lifts it over cover. Two taken!
16.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Wide of off, fuller ball. Dinesh Karthik leaves it alone. Wide given!
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Innovation at its best! A length ball, outside off. Dinesh Karthik shuffles across, and flicks it towards fine leg for a boundary.
MS Dhoni quick to run across to the other side. He passes on some advice to Mukesh Choudhary, who seems to be a bit under pressure.
16.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Poor delivery and punished! A fuller ball, around the pads. Dinesh Karthik uses his wrists and flicks it over deep square leg for another maximum! Back-to-back sixes for Dinesh Karthik!
16.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Till Dinesh Karthik is here, Bangalore's hopes are still alive! A shorter ball, around middle. Dinesh Karthik pulls it over deep square leg for a biggie.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Firing it in on middle, shorter ball. Mohammed Siraj misses his flick and gets hit on the pads.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, drifting in on middle. Mohammed Siraj defends it out.
Mohammed Siraj comes in at number 10.
15.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! WHAT A STUNNING CATCH! Unbelievable stuff from Ambati Rayudu! A fuller ball slower through the air, around middle. Akash Deep looks to flick this away, but the ball goes off the leading edge towards cover. Ambati Rayudu keeps his eyes on the ball, dives full-stretch to his right and takes a spectacular one-handed catch there! Bangalore are now 8 down!
15.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker, outside off, shorter ball. Akash Deep taps it towards point.
Strategic break! Dinesh Karthik holds the key for Bangalore but the task is too big for him to do alone and with the lower-order batters walking in, chances of any support from the other end are slim. But cricket is a funny game, so we can't rule anything out. Chennai have the game by the scruff of the neck and would hope to grab their first win of the season. Akash Deep is the new batter in for Bangalore.
15.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Ravindra Jadeja brings himself into the attack and strikes and he grabs his second wicket of the match. A shorter ball again, around middle. Wanindu Hasaranga makes room and looks to go over long on this time. But he lifts this one with no timing and the ball goes to Chris Jordan at long on who pouches it safely. Wanindu Hasaranga walks back shaking his head, he feels he has missed out on this one!
15.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wanindu Hasaranga has made that look so easy! A shorter ball, around middle. Wanindu Hasaranga swivels and pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie!
