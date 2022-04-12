Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
19.3 overs (0 Run) No run.
19.2 overs (0 Run) No run.
19.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is so effortless from Dube! Full length, on off. Shivam Dube stands tall and lofts it over the bowler's head for a biggie. He moves to 86. The crowd now chanting his name aloud. What an incredible moment for Dube.
MS Dhoni comes to the crease now. Also, Josh Hazlewood will bowl the final over of the innings.
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Two wickets in two deliveries for Wanindu Hasaranga. Ravindra Jadeja walks back on a golden duck. With limited balls in hand counter-attack was the only way but Jadeja perishes. Tossed up, full and on off. Ravindra Jadeja gets low and slog-sweeps it to deep mid-wicket. Anuj Rawat runs to his right in the deep and takes a good flying catch.
Ravindra Jadeja comes to the crease now.
18.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A valiant knock of Robin Uthappa comes to an end. A short ball, on the pads. Robin Uthappa moves back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket. Virat Kohli runs forward and takes a solid catch in the deep.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Low full toss, on off. Shivam Dube hits it hard down the ground to long off for a single.
18.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! Shivam Dube in the form of his life. A short ball, on off. Shivam Dube rocks back and smokes it over the long on fence for a maximum. 200 up for Chennai.
18.2 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Flatter and on off. Robin Uthappa tries to reverse-hit it but misses. The ball goes to point off the pads. They cross for a leg bye.
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Ruthless Robin! This is incredible hitting. Tossed up, full and on off. Robin Uthappa comes down the track and lofts it over the bowler's head for a maximum.
17.6 overs (1 Run) A full toss, on off. Robin Uthappa heaves it through mid-wicket for one. The agony finally comes to an end for Akash Deep. He ends his spell of 4 overs by giving away 58 runs. A night to forget for him.
17.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is some stretching exercise for the umpire. Third umpire on the trot. Akash Deep is unable to end this over. This is full and outside the tramline.
17.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full length, outside the tramline. Robin Uthappa does not bother this time. The umpire signals a wide.
17.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is way, way wide. Not even on the cut strip. Robin Uthappa moves till the tramline only to leave this delivery. Wide called by the umpire. Deep under a lot of pressure.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Touch short, on the bodyline. Shivam Dube tries to heave it across the line but gets it to square leg off his gloves. Just a single.
17.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Fuller, down leg. Shivam Dube fails to flick it away. Wide called.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Everything he touches is turning in gold at the moment. A full toss, outside off. Shivam Dube latches onto it and muscles it over the cover fence for a maximum. Shivam Dube moves to 72 this is his best ever score in the Indian T20 League.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, on off. Shivam Dube tries to heave across the line. The ball goes to third man off the top-edge. It lands safely and the batters cross for two runs.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cheeky! Shivam Dube playing with the field setup now. Deep bangs it short, on off. Shivam Dube waits for it and ramps it over the keeper's head for a boundary.
17.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot! This is massive! Full length, angled into the pads. Shivam Dube shuffles to the leg side, clears his front leg and tonks it over the long on fence for a maximum.
Akash Deep (3-0-34-0) comes into the attack.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Full length, wide outside off. Shivam Dube punches it through the off side for a single.
16.6 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Drama continues. Robin Uthappa was on his way to the pavilion until the siren went on. The umpire signals a no ball and the Bangalore celebration had to be cut-short. Full ball, on middle and leg. Robin Uthappa whips it aerially towards deep mid-wicket. The fielder grabs a stunning catch by running to his left but Robin Uthappa survives. They take one and a Free Hit to follow.
16.5 overs (0 Run) A short ball, on off. Robin Uthappa tries to heave it across the line but misses.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) NOT OUT! FOUR! A very simple decision for the third umpire. A length ball, on off. Robin Uthappa shuffles across the off stump and glances it down to fine leg for a boundary. Mohammed Siraj thinks it comes off his pads. Bangalore take a review and the replays are enough to confirm it comes off the bat.
Review! Bangalore have reviewed an LBW decision! The replay shows that it was clearly off the bat. The on-field decision stands.
16.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Robin Uthappa only dealing in sixes now! A good-length ball, on off. Robin Uthappa dances down the track and slams it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
16.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! This flies off the top-edge but the luck goes Robin Uthappa's way. A full-length ball, on off. Robin Uthappa looks to heave it hard across the line. The ball takes the top-edge and flies over the third man fence.
16.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, angled down leg. Robin Uthappa heaves across the line but misses. The ball lobs to short fine leg off the pads. There is some noise but from the crowd.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) Full-length ball, on off. Shivam Dube flicks it through mid-wicket. The batters pick two before the fielder cuts it out.
Mohammed Siraj (3-0-19-0) comes back into the attack.
15.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full ball, down leg. Dube fails to clip it away. Wide called.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Very full, outside off. Robin Uthappa drives it to sweeper cover for a single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Short ball again, on off. Robin Uthappa tries to pull it away but fails to connect this time.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! ALL THE WAY! Robin Uthappa has picked up the pace of his innings as well as this ball. It is short, on off. Robin Uthappa stands tall and smokes it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Dube whips it through mid-wicket for one.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Great effort by Suyash Prabhudessai but this one just falls short. It is a length ball, angled into the pads. Robin Uthappa comes down the track and heaves it across the line to deep mid-wicket. Suyash Prabhudessai puts his body on the line by diving forward. It lands short but he does well enough to stop it from going through. Just a single.
