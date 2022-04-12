Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Dinesh Karthik blocks it out solidly.
14.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! DK goes chasing the asking rate! It is floated, full and on leg. Dinesh Karthik gets low and slog-sweeps it over the square leg fence for a biggie.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Wanindu Hasaranga pushes it to point for a single.
Wanindu Hasaranga walks out to bat.
14.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Maheesh Theekshana does the job himself and gets his fourth wicket of the innings. It is quicker, full and on off. This one hurries onto the batter. Shahbaz Ahmed stays back, fails to defend it out and gets beaten completely. The ball goes through to rattle the stumps.
14.2 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Mukesh Choudhary is having a bad evening in the field. He drops a sitter for the second time here. It is tossed up, full and outside off. Dinesh Karthik slashes hard at it. The ball flies high in the air off the outer half. Mukesh Choudhary settles under it but fails to grab it. They take one.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads, Shahbaz Ahmed flicks it to mid-wicket for one.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Full toss, on off. Shahbaz Ahmed hits it to long off for a single. A good over for Bangalore, 15 runs off it.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, outside off, again a slower delivery. Shahbaz Ahmed punches it hard to sweeper cover for two runs.
13.4 overs (2 Runs) Slower and fuller, on off. Shahbaz Ahmed drives it through covers for two runs.
13.4 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Length ball, on off, angled across. Dinesh Karthik pushes it to cover for a single. The umpire signals a no ball, as Chennai had an extra fielder outside the 30-yard circle on the leg side. This is really poor from Chennai. The players crowd the umpire but in the end, it stays as a no ball.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Full length, outside off. Shahbaz Ahmed taps it to point for one.
13.2 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, outside off. Ahmed punches it through covers for a brace.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full length, wide outside off. An off-pace delivery yet again. Shahbaz Ahmed slashes hard and it flies off the outside edge towards backward point. Maheesh Theekshana puts in a desperate dive but gets no where near the ball. It races away to the fence.
13.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slow and full, wide outside off. Dwayne Bravo gets it all wrong this time. Shahbaz Ahmed does not bother. Wide called.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Full, on middle and leg. Ahmed sweeps it to deep square leg for a single. Bangalore need 101 runs in 42 balls.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller, on off. Shahbaz Ahmed pushes it to mid off.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter, on off, Dinesh Karthik flicks it through mid-wicket for one run.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dinesh Karthik off the mark in a fine fashion. It is full, angled down leg. Dinesh Karthik gets low and sweeps it to fine leg for four.
Dinesh Karthik walks out to bat now.
12.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Maheesh Theekshana bags his third wicket of the innings. He breaks a crucial stand here which was starting to hurt Chennai. It is full and on the stumps. Suyash Prabhudessai comes down the track and tries to heave it across the line but misses it completely. The ball goes through to rattle the stumps.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Suyash Prabhudessai blocks it back to the bowler.
Maheesh Theekshana (2-0-18-2) comes back to bowl.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Full length, on off. Suyash Prabhudessai eases it to long on for a single. Should've been a wicket-taking over for Bravo but not to be.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Touch short, outside off. Shahbaz Ahmed cuts it hard to cover for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Mukesh Choudhary drops a dolly this time. A short ball, angled into the batter. Suyash Prabhudessai pulls it to deep mid-wicket. Mukesh Choudhary comes forward to grab the catch but it spills out of his hands in the end.
11.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Shahbaz Ahmed guides it to third man for a single.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shahbaz Ahmed is taking the charge now. Short ball, outside off. Shahbaz Ahmed cuts it through covers for a boundary.
11.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Is Bravo under pressure? This is a slower delivery, wide outside off. The ball is outside the tramline. Shahbaz Ahmed leaves it alone. Wide called.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Good length, outside off. This one flies off the deck. Shahbaz Ahmed tries to chase it but misses.
11.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full length, wide outside off. Shahbaz Ahmed slashes but misses. Wide called.
Dwayne Bravo comes into the attack.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Nearly finds the gap this time. Short ball, outside off. Suyash Prabhudessai cuts it to point but straight to the fielder.
10.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! Suyash Prabhudessai is on a roll here! Quicker, full and on off. Suyash Prabhudessai gets low and slogs it over the square leg fence for a maximum. 100 up for Bangalore.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Suyash Prabhudessai is not shying away from anything here. It is full and on off. Suyash Prabhudessai changes his stance quickly and reverse-hits it over backward point for a boundary.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Shahbaz Ahmed tucks it to the leg side for a single this time.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) Fuller, on middle and leg. Ahmed flicks it to square leg and the batters pick two with ease.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball, on off. Suyash Prabhudessai flicks it past mid on for a single.
