Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
13.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on the pads, Shivam Dube tucks it to mid-wicket for a quick single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full, angled down leg. Dube fails to chase it. Dinesh Karthik does well to not let it slip by this time.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) 4 Byes.
13.3 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top effort from Glenn Maxwell in the deep! A fuller ball, around middle. Shivam Dube sweeps it wide of long on. Glenn Maxwell runs to his left, and keeps the ball away from the boundary with his left hand, but he has made contact with the boundary ropes in the process. Boundary given!
13.1 overs (0 Run) Beaten! A googly, tad quicker, around middle. Shivam Dube hangs back and looks to cut this but he misses.
Strategic break! Oh boy! It looks like Robin Uthappa is back in his peak. He is tearing apart the Bangalore bowlers along with Shivam Dube. The two batters have made sure Chennai do not lose the momentum in the middle overs. Bangalore though have a strong bowling pack and will look to make inroads in the match. An enticing passage of play awaits.
12.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wow, make that three sixes in the over! Another fuller ball, outside off. Robin Uthappa gets down on his knee and once again smashes it over deep mid-wicket. 18 runs off the over!
12.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Robin Uthappa pushes it towards cover.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker through the air, full, outside off. Robin Uthappa taps it towards short third man.
12.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Back-to-back sixes! Fuller delivery, outside off. Robin Uthappa gets down on his knee and slog-sweeps this over deep mid-wicket for another maximum.
12.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Robin Uthappa joins the party now! A shorter ball, around middle. Robin Uthappa swivels and pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie!
12.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, slower through the air, full, around middle. Shivam Dube drives it uppishly towards long on for a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Full again, outside off. Shivam Dube presses forward and taps it towards cover for a single. That brings up the 50-run partnership between these two!
11.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! Loopy delivery, outside off, fuller ball. Shivam Dube gets down on his knee and sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie!
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Good fielder! Once again it's Suyash Prabhudessai! Outside off, fuller ball. Shivam Dube guides it past point. Suyash Prabhudessai runs across to his right, dives, and makes a good stop. Two taken!
11.3 overs (1 Run) Short once again, outside off. Robin Uthappa pushes it off the back foot towards long off for a single.
11.2 overs (2 Runs) Spinning away, outside off, shorter ball again. Robin Uthappa rocks back and cuts it past point. Two taken!
11.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, spinning in, around middle. Shivam Dube knocks it towards square leg for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, around middle. Shivam Dube flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single. 13 runs off the over!
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! This is good batting from Shivam Dube! A shorter ball, around middle. Shivam Dube uses the depth of his crease and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller delivery, another googly, around middle. Robin Uthappa leans and taps it towards square leg for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, spinning away, outside off. Shivam Dube pushes it towards deep cover for single.
10.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Tosses it up, full, around middle. Shivam Dube tonks it high over long on for a biggie!
10.1 overs (0 Run) Starts off with a googly, outside off, full. Shivam Dube looks to sweep but he misses.
