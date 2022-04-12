Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Direct hit and it could've been curtains for Glenn Maxwell. Full length, outside off. Glenn Maxwell drives it aerially to the left of mid off. The ball meets Ravindra Jadeja on a bounce. The batters scamper across for a single. Jadeja misses his throw at the non-striker's end.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glenn Maxwell not wasting any time here. A short ball, on off. Glenn Maxwell pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
4.4 overs (1 Run) In the air but safe! A short ball, outside off. Anuj Rawat tries to pull it away. The ball goes to mid off off the top-edge but lands safely. They take one.
4.3 overs (0 Run) What a beauty! Mukesh Choudhary making the ball talk now. A length ball, on the fouth stump. Anuj Rawat tries to flirt away from his body but gets beaten on the outside edge.
4.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Glenn Maxwell guides it to third man for one.
Glenn Maxwell comes to the crease.
4.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Mukesh Choudhary gets the dream wicket of Virat Kohli. He is elated. Chennai right on top here. A short ball, on the bodyline. Virat Kohli pulls it to deep square leg. Shivam Dube moves to right and takes a solid catch. Virat Kohli walks back on just a single. This is huge for Chennai. They couldn't have asked for a better start.
Mukesh Choudhary comes back into the attack. He went for 10 runs in his first over!
3.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller, on off. Rawat defends it to the left of the slip fielder.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Virat Kohli defends it to cover on the front foot. The batters cross for a quick single.
3.4 overs (1 Run) A quick single as this is worked to mid on.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller, on off. Anuj Rawat reverse-sweeps it to backward point, not in the gap though.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. A short ball, outside off. Anuj Rawat goes back and pulls it through the gap at mid-wicket for a single.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Length, angled into the off stump. Rawat taps it to backward point.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller, on the pads. Virat Kohli clips it to the leg side. A wicket-taking over of Maheesh Theekshana comes to an end.
Virat Kohli walks out to bat now.
2.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Maheesh Theekshana strikes in his very first over. He gets an early wicket for his side. Faf du Plessis fails to hurt his ex-franchise and walks back on 8. It is full and on the stumps. Faf du Plessis decides to free his arms this time and lofts it towards long on. He does not get the desired distance on it. Chris Jordan takes a solid catch there.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Touch short, on leg. Faf du Plessis goes back and pulls it to mid-wicket. Not in the gap though.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and outside off. Anuj Rawat drives it down to long off for a single.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on the pads, Faf du Plessis flicks it through mid-wicket for one.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off. Anuj Rawat gets it to short third man off the outside edge. They take a single.
Maheesh Theekshana comes into the attack now.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on middle. Faf du Plessis bunts it to the off side. No boundary off the over but Bangalore get 10 runs off it. The batters are running some hard yards out here.
1.5 overs (3 Runs) Three again! This is solid running. Full length, angled into the pads. Anuj Rawat comes down the track and flicks it through the gap at mid-wicket. Chris Jordan stops it with his foot. They take three.
1.4 overs (3 Runs) Full length, straight on the pads. Faf du Plessis flicks it through mid-wicket. Ravindra Jadeja pulls it back in time before the ropes. The batters take three runs again.
1.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off, some swing this time. Anuj Rawat gets it to third man off the outer half.
1.2 overs (3 Runs) Full length, on middle and leg. Faf du Plessis comes down the track and flicks it through mid-wicket. The batters take three comfortably.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Faf du Plessis drives it to cover.
Mukesh Choudhary will bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) On off, defended out solidly. Just one run off the over. A great over by Moeen Ali to start with.
0.5 over (0 Run) Tossed up, full and angled down leg. Anuj Rawat tries to go for the reverse-sweep but fails to get any blade on it.
0.4 over (0 Run) Two on the trot now! This is flighted and outside off, turning away. Anuj Rawat leaves it alone.
0.3 over (0 Run) Second dot in the over! Angled into the pads. Rawat clips it to mid-wicket.
0.2 over (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off. Faf du Plessis flicks it to mid-wicket for a single. Faf du Plessis and Bangalore are off the mark.
0.1 over (0 Run) Floated and on off. Faf du Plessis prods and flicks it to mid-wicket off the inner half.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.1 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore, chasing a target of 217, are 29/2. The live updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.