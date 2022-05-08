Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
7.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
7.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
7.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
Rovman Powell walks in at number 5.
7.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Moeen Ali strikes in his first over and he gets rid off Mitchell Marsh now! Tosses up delivery, outside off, full in length. Mitchell Marsh smashes this high into the night sky. But the ball goes off the toe end and goes towards long on. Ruturaj Gaikwad there takes a sharp catch. Delhi needs a partnership now!
7.2 overs (0 Run) Much shorter now from over the wicket, around off. Mitchell Marsh pushes it towards cover.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Moeen Ali begins with a fuller ball from 'round the wicket, around middle. Rishabh Pant sweeps it towards deep square leg for a single.
Strategic break! Delhi have lost a couple of wickets including that of David Warner which is a big miss for them but Rishabh Pant and Mitchell Marsh have kept the scoring rate high. These two now hold the key and will look to put on a substantial partnership before the big hitters down the order can come into play. Chennai have a lot of runs on board and know that the opposition will have to go hard and they will look to use this to pick up wickets and pile on the pressure. A crucial middle phase of the chase awaits. 138 needed now off 78 balls. Also, Moeen Ali is introduced into the attack now.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Good ball to finish the over! A yorker-length delivery, outside off. Mitchell Marsh misses this as he tries to dig this one out. 12 runs off Dwayne Bravo's first over!
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sweetly timed! Top shot by Mitchell Marsh! A length ball, outside off, no pace again on that one. Mitchell Marsh drives it on the up through cover for a boundary.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Another slower ball, a low full toss. Rishabh Pant lifts it straight down the ground. Just a single taken.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) An off-pace delivery, tad fuller, down leg. Rishabh Pant skips down the pitch and whips it wide of long on. They pick up two runs!
6.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Mitchell Marsh pushes it towards extra-cover for a single.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! One bounce and into the fence! Dwayne Bravo begins with a fuller ball, darting it on the pads. Mitchell Marsh flicks it aerially towards deep mid-wicket. Shivam Dube runs to his left, but the ball goes just away from him and into the fence for a four.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! Another shorter ball, around middle and off. Rishabh Pant swivels and pulls it towards deep square leg for a boundary. Delhi are 59 for 2 at the end of the Powerplay!
5.5 overs (1 Run) Marginally short, around middle. Mitchell Marsh miscues his pull shot through mid-wicket for a single.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around middle. Mitchell Marsh pulls and finds the fielder at square leg. Three dots in a row now after that six.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Good change of pace now! A length ball, outside off, at around 111 clicks. Mitchell Marsh taps it towards cover-point.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Much shorter now, outside off. Mitchell Marsh looks to have a push at it but he misses.
5.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! High and handsome! Simarjeet Singh pitches this up, around off. Mitchell Marsh is not going to miss out on this. He smashes this over long off for a biggie.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 8.1 overs, Delhi Capitals, chasing a target of 209, are 74/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. Everything related to Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals live score. Do check for Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.