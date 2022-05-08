Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
8.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
8.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Third fifty on the trot for Devon Conway and he has been like a breath of fresh air for Chennai. This is pushed wider and Conway drives through the line towards deep point for a run.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker and flatter, around off. This is dabbed down to backward point for a quick single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Axar slides it outside the off stump and Conway slaps it to the man at deep cover for one more. Conway moves on to 49 now.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter, fired into middle, Gaikwad pulls it through mid-wicket to turn the strike over.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full and wide, Conway with a powerful drive through the cover region and he picks up another boundary. 18 runs come off Kuldeep Yadav's first over.
7.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Swept away for another maximum! On middle, Conway gets low and sweeps it flat and hard over the square leg fence. He is in the groove now.
7.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Had to reach for it Devon Conway but goes through with the shot and gets maximum purchase. Tossed up, around off, Conway steps out and launches it over the wide long on fence for a bigge.
7.3 overs (1 Run) On off, driven down to long off for a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Now, was there an edge on it? Yes, there was but almost an impossible one for the keeper to pouch that one. This is pushed through quicker and angled across the right-hander. Ruturaj Gaikwad looks to cut but gets a huge deflection that hits Pant on the gloves.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Kuldeep starts off with a looped-up delivery on off. Conway hangs back and punches it down to long on for a single.
Strategic break! Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad have got Chennai off to a flier. They have been attacking the bad deliveries and are rotating the strike well. It's been sensational batting from the openers so far. Delhi will need to break this partnership at the earliest and not let them get away. Also, Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Axar sees Gaikwad coming down the track and slides it into the pads. Gaikwad tries to cover drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads. Good comeback over from Axar, just four singles off it.
6.5 overs (1 Run) A tad shorter, around off. Conway fetches it and sweeps it hard towards the backward square leg fence for just a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, pushed down to long on for a run.
6.3 overs (0 Run) A bit flatter this time, angled into leg stump. Gaikwad fails to get it away leg side.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air and on a length, Conway wrists it towards the mid-wicket region for one more.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Axar slides this one onto the pads and Gaikwad just works it through mid-wicket for a single.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Three consecutive 50-run plus stands for the Chennai openers and they are off to a flier. At the end of the Powerplay, Chennai are 57/0! Slower one, on middle, turned through mid on for a run.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is even better from Gaikwad. Thakur pitches it up right in the slot and Gaikwad just lifts it back over his head for back-to-back boundaries.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over, intentional from Ruturaj Gaikwad. This is floated up outside off and Gaikwad lofts it over the cover region and picks up a boundary. The fifty is up for Chennai.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Delhi are allowing these two to just rotate the strike with utmost ease. Over middle, tucked away to mid-wicket by Conway for one.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Easy single! Around off, Gaikwad nudges it down with soft hands towards the cover region and rotates the strike.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Perfect length, around the top of off. Conway stands tall and punches it to deep cover for a single.
5.1 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! Thakur comes back into the attack and just digs one in around off stump. The ball flies off the surface and Pant just about manages to get a glove on it. A wide is called and the batters are able to scamper through as well.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 9.0 overs, Chennai Super Kings are 84/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. Everything related to Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals live score. Do check for Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.