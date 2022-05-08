Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We are back for the chase!
... THE RUN CHASE ...
Now, then! David Warner and Rovman Powell have been in blazing form and if Mitchell Marsh displays his true magic there is nothing that can stop Delhi! Stay tuned for the second essay.
Ruturaj Gaikwad is down for a chat. He says that the pitch is on the slower side but as the game went on it got better and they just tried to maximize the good start. On being asked about coming down the pitch to Anrich Nortje, he says that he is Delhi's main pacer and he just tried to take him on early in order to not let him get into the rhythm. Adds that they thought the wicket was a bit slower but by the end of the second over, they knew it was a good one and hence decided to take on the bowling. Mentions that the bowlers will get hit for boundaries but the key is to come back and use those variations and pick up wickets.
Delhi would have been happy after winning the toss considering this has been a slow wicket, but Chennai certainly had different plans. All the bowlers were absolutely taken to the cleaners. They had no answers to the power-hitting displayed by the batters. Even after breaking the opening partnership, the punishment for them continued right till the end. Amidst all the carnage, Khaleel Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers. He was economical and grabbed two wickets as well, while Anrich Nortje did manage to take 3 wickets but he was expensive. A mountain to climb for Delhi and a loss here will make things difficult for them. They need to come out all guns blazing and try to get over the line.
After being put in to bat, Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad got Chennai off to a flier. The duo put together 110 runs before Gaikwad perished for a solid 41. Conway carried on and continued his sublime batting. However, he could not stick around till the end and was dismissed after a sensational knock of 87. Camoes from Shivam Dube and Dhoni ensured that Chennai get over the 200 mark. Although Chennai were losing wickets towards the end, all the batters came out with an intent to hit everything out of the park, and as a result, they have put up 208 on the board!
What an exuberant display of batting this has been from the Men in Yellow! They never took their foot off the gas and have ended up putting a mammoth total. Delhi will be disappointed with their effort. Although things could have been a lot worse for them. They have managed to pull things back a tad in the last couple of overs.
19.6 overs (2 Runs) Excellent finish to the over from Anrich Nortje but Chennai do get another couple of runs. A low full toss, almost at the base of off stump and Dhoni goes hard at it. He only manages to get it towards wide long off but the throw from Rovman Powell and Bravo makes it through for the second. Chennai end with 208/6!
19.5 overs (2 Runs) MS Dhoni wants the second and he gets it in the end. Very full, on off stump. Dhoni drills it towards wide long on and pushes hard for two. The throw at the bowler's end is a bit wide and Bravo makes it through.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Very full, around off. Bravo with an unusual cover drive towards sweeper cover for a single.
Dwayne Bravo comes to the crease.
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Another wicket falls as MS Dhoni is left frustrated at the other end. Anrich Nortje with a different type of slower ball where he rolls his fingers across the ball and bowls it into the body of the batter. Robin Uthappa picks it up and whips it away but gets no distance on it. The substitute fielder at deep backward square leg takes a good low catch. Two in two for Nortje and he is on a hat-trick.
Robin Uthappa comes to bat.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Full and wide again from Anrich Nortje and at this stage, Moeen Ali just has to go for the big shot. Ali though ends up slicing it high and towards the long off fence. David Warner settles under it and takes a simple catch.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cheeky! Full and outside iff at around 143 clicks, Ali uses the pace of the delivery and squirts it fine into the third man fence. The 200 is up for Chennai.
18.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Brilliant effort from David Warner in the deep but it isn't enough to stop the biggie. Short of a length, outside off and the pace is taken off. MS Dhoni flat-bats it right back over the bowler's head. Warner runs to his right from the long off fence and springs as well but the ball eludes him to go over the fence.
Anrich Nortje comes on to bowl the final over of the innings.
18.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slower one, outside off but this is bowled beyond the tramline. Wide called.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Golden dot ball! This is pushed well outside off, Dhoni moves way past the off stump and pulls it hard but straight to the man at square leg.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Short again, around the body. This time Ali mistimes the pull shot towards square leg and can only pick up a single.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Banged in short and down the leg side, Moeen Ali pulls it reall fine and the ball goes into the fine leg fence.
Moeen Ali walks out to bat.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Khaleel Ahmed keeps bowling to his field even after getting hit for a boundary and reaps the reward this time around. Ahmed pushes it wide of off stump but pulls back his length. Ambati Rayudu reaches out and tries to go over the point fence but has to stretch a bit. rayudu ends up hitting it straight down the throat of the fielder at the point fence and Axar Patel makes no mistake this time. Another timely wicket for Ahmed and Delhi.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full and wide, Rayudu stands outside the off stump and slashes it into the backward point fence. That rocketed to the fence.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Full and wide, Rayudu gives the charge as he looks to go over extra cover but gets it over cover-point for just a single. 13 runs and a wicket off it.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, pushed back past the bowler for a single.
17.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A slower bumper from Marsh this time, over leg stump but it loops up over the batter's head. Wide signalled.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good-length, just a bit of width on offer and Dhoni pierces the gap between backward point and short third man to collect a boundary.
17.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Length again from Marsh, on middle. MS Dhoni dances down the track and clobbers it over the long on fence for a biggie. He is in the zone from the get-go.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off and just sticks in the wicket a bit. Dhoni blocks it out.
MS Dhoni the skipper of Chennai comes to the crease.
17.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Smart bowling from Mitchell Marsh as he goes full but also goes wider and takes the hitting arc of Shivam Dube out of the contest. Dube hangs deep and looks to muscle it over the long off fence but doesn't get a good connection and there's no elevation on it either. David Warner takes a simple catch at the long off fence and this is a good passage of play for Delhi.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten! A tad slower, fuller and well outside off. Ambati Rayudu looks to swing across the line but is undone by the lack of pace. Just 3 runs and a wicket off it, just what Delhi would have wanted at this stage to stem the run flow just a bit.
Mitchell Marsh is back on!
16.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A pacy short ball, outside off and a bit too high as well. Pant does well to leap up and glove it but a wide is called.
16.5 overs (0 Run) This is a fantastic over so far from Ahmed. Pace off this time and pushed wide of off stump Rayudu reaches out but doesn't make a connection.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Pace on from Ahmed to the new batter. On a good length and slanted across the right-hander. Rayudu looks to take it on but the ball zips through to the keeper.
Ambati Rayudu walks out to bat.
16.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Devon Conway seems tired out there and tries to get funky but that brings his downfall. Slower delivery, on a good length and over middle stump. Conway shuffles and gets inside the line of the ball, looking to pull it over short fine leg but gets a faint edge on it. Rishabh Pant flies to his right and takes a good catch. Conway departs after yet another fabulous knock and Ahmed has his man.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Good bowling from Ahmed here. A low full toss, on the pads, Dube clips it towards deep backward square leg for a single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) A direct hit might have got him! Khaleel Ahmed nails the yorker on off stump and Devon Conway can only manage to block it back on the deck. Dube calls him for a single and Ahmed does well to go towards the bowler's end but misses. The replay shows that Conway was gone for all money had that hit.
Khaleel Ahmed comes back into the attack. He has gone for 9 runs in his two overs so far.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shardul Thakur is not learning here as he goes full again and this time Shivam Dube slogs it towards the cow corner fence for a one-bounce boundary. 19 came off that over, a productive one for Chennai.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Digs it in this time does Thakur and he takes pace off the ball as well. Dube looks to pull but edges it back onto the deck.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! MUSCLED! Poor from Thakur, bowls it right in the slot outside off and Dube is making full use of the life given to him by Axar Patel as he sokes it over the long off fence for another biggie.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! It is a colossal hit from Shivam Dube! Length ball, around off, Dube swings through the line and dispatches it well over the long on fence for a maximum.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Conway pulls it towards wide long off for a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Put down! Axar Patel who is generally a great outfielder has dropped the catch. Thakur goes full and wide, Shivam Dube tries to launch it over long off but mistimes it badly. The ball goes high towards the point region and Axar runs in from the fence but fails to pouch it. Single taken.
15.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Attempted slower ball, spilled beyond the tramline on the off side, wided.
Match Reports
- Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Chennai Super Kings are 208/6. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. Everything related to Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals live score. Do check for Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.