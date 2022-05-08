Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked away down to fine leg for a single.
14.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, driven straight towards mid off.
14.3 overs (2 Runs) What a chance for another wicket but Maheesh Theekshana has spilled it. On middle, worked through mid-wicket and there's never two there. The batters however do push for it and the throw from Choudhary is a bit wide. Theekshana fails to collect the ball while Yadav is halfway down the track and the batters do get two in the end.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, Thakur looks to go big but checks his shot in the end.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! This is pushed through on the pads, Yadav looks to get a tickle but the ball goes off the pads towards short fine leg. They scamper through for a leg bye.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Angled into middle and leg, Yadav knocks it down the ground and picks up a single.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air and on off stump. Yadav keeps it out on the off side.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Just a bit shorter, on middle, Thakur tucks it 'round the corner for one more.
13.3 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, swept away hard and towards deep square leg for a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Kuldeep Yadav steps down the track and Ali just fires it in. Yadav checks his shot and defends it out.
13.1 overs (0 Run) In-drifter, on middle. Yadav blocks it out.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, pushed down to long on for a single.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Around leg stump, nudged away towards short mid-wicket.
12.4 overs (1 Run) A yorker-length delivery, on off. Thakur digs it out towards mid-wicket and picks up a run.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Bravo angles it in from outside off and Thakur punches it to the left of the bowler. Bravo springs to that side and makes the stop, good fielding.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length and around off, Kuldeep Yadav drives it down to deep extra cover for a single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Attempted bumper from Bravo, over leg stump but it is just a bit too short. Wide called.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! This is angled onto the pads, Thakur looks to flick it away but gets it off the pads towards square leg. They pick up a leg bye.
Dwayne Bravo is back on! He went for 12 runs in his first over!
11.6 overs (0 Run) Moeen Ali holds it back a bit and bowls it on middle. Yadav strides out to make the block.
11.5 overs (0 Run) This is angled into middle, Yadav pushes it back to the bowler.
11.4 overs (0 Run) On off, defended towards covers.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, Kuldeep Yadav tries to be cheeky as he attempts the reverse paddle but edges it just past the man at first slip.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Around middle and leg, turned past square leg for a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle, Thakur pushes it towards mid on.
10.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on the stumps. Yadav keeps it out.
Kuldeep Yadav walks out to bat.
10.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Rovman Powell departs and Delhi are now staring down the barrel! Just a regular length ball, slanted across the off pole but is a bit wide. Powell goes chasing after it and ends up getting an outside edge. MS Dhoni takes a dolly of a catch behind the stumps and Mukesh Choudhary strikes twice in the over.
10.4 overs (1 Run) This is outside off, Thakur has a slash at it. The ball goes quickly towards the third man fence but Simarjeet Singh does well to slide to his left and keep it down to a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) On a good length, over middle. Powell gets it off the higher part of the bat back over the bowler's head for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) This is slanted across off, Thakur plays it through cover-point for a single.
Shardul Thakur walks out to bat now.
10.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Cleaned up! Gem of a delivery from Mukesh Choudhary and Axar Patel is left in disbelief! Choudhary comes from over the wicket and just hits the perfect length around off. The ball nips back in sharply off the surface and goes through bat and pad to hit the top of middle stump. Axar tries to play all around a straight ball and pays the ultimate price. What a collapse this has been from Delhi! They have gone from 71/2 to now 82/6!
