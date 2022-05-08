Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
13.1 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Strategic break! Delhi have been able to break the opening stand but Chennai are still scoring more than 10 runs an over. With Devon Conway still out there and inching towards a century, Chennai will look to get around 210 runs. Delhi need wickets and they need them in a cluster to keep the score to under 200. A fascinating passage of play awaits.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery, full in length, drifting down leg. Shivam Dube lunges forward to block this but he misses and gets pinged on his pads.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Kuldeep Yadav fires this one on the pads, fuller ball. Devon Conway knocks it down the long on for a single.
12.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! Devon Conway gets hold of it this time! Tossed up ball, outside off. Devon Conway shimmies down the track and tonks it over long on for a biggie.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! This one is spilled down the leg side. Wide called!
12.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, pitched up, around middle. Devon Conway looks to sweep this but he misses and gets hit on his pad.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Tad shorter, around middle and leg. Shivam Dube works it away towards deep mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Tosses it up, fuller ball, spinning away, much quicker through the air as well. Shivam Dube presses forward to drive but he gets beaten on the outside edge.
Kuldeep Yadav is back into the attack. He has been very expensive so far, going for 34 runs in his two overs.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Shivam Dube stays on the back foot and dabs it towards backward point for a single.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Yorker-length delivery, outside off. Devon Conway opens the face of the bat and jams it towards third man for a run.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, full in length. Shivam Dube drives it towards extra-cover. A fumble there by the fielder allows the batters to take a run.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Another slower ball, around middle and full in length. Devon Conway pushes it down the ground for a single.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) Not a boundary, but overthrow as cost Delhi four this time! Shorter ball, around middle. Devon Conway pulls it towards deep mid-wicket. Ripal Patel does well to save the ball, and the batters take two runs. Ripal Patel throws the ball directly at the stumps at the striker's end. There is no one backing up there and the batters take another couple.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Devon Conway greets Mitchell Marsh with a boundary! A slower one to begin with, outside off. Devon Conway cuts it past point for a boundary.
Shivam Dube comes in at number 3. Also, Mitchell Marsh to have a bowl now.
10.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Delhi finally have their first wicket and they can breathe a sigh of relief for now. After being hit for two boundaries, Anrich Nortje has got his man! A short ball, around middle and well over 152 clicks. Ruturaj Gaikwad goes for the pull shot and gets hurried on. The ball goes off the top edge and towards mid-wicket. Axar Patel there takes an easy catch.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut away! Top shot this from Ruturaj Gaikwad! Another shorter delivery, width on offer now. Ruturaj Gaikwad slashes this over point for a cracking boundary.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, down leg. Devon Conway makes room and guides it towards third man for a run.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Pitched up delivery, around middle. Devon Conway pushes it back to the bowler. A rare dot ball!
10.2 overs (1 Run) Anrich Nortje pulls his length back now, around off. Ruturaj Gaikwad dabs it towards third man for a single.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundaries are flowing at the moment! It's Ruturaj Gaikwad this time. A fuller ball, outside off. Ruturaj Gaikwad lofts this over mid off for a boundary.
