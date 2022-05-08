Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) Four!
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cleaner strike this time from Pant and that will make him feel good. On off, Pant steps out and drills it past mid off for another boundary. He holds the key now for Delhi.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Theatrics everywhere as Rishabh Pant goes down on the pitch. On middle, Pant dances down the track and gives it his all to go up and over the bowler's head for a boundary.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Around leg stump, Pant looks to slog it away but misses and gets hit on the pads.
Rishabh Pant, the skipper of Delhi comes out to bat.
4.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! What a huge breakthrough for Chennai and Maheesh Theekshana has sent the dangerman packing! Flatter delivery on off stump and Warner is a bit indecisive as he looks to reverse flick it. The ball skids through and Warner gets rapped high on the pads. The bowler appeals and it is given but the review is taken instantly. UltraEdge shows that there's no bat involved and Ball Tracking shows that the ball is just hitting the off stump, so the on-field decision stands via umpire's call and warner is not impressed as he walks back. He even has a word with the umpire.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Maheesh Theekshana is greeted into the attack with a boundary from David Warner. This is full and outside off, Warner gets low and creams it over covers for a boundary.
Maheesh Theekshana comes into the attack.
3.6 overs (2 Runs) Slower delivery, on a length and around off. Marsh pulls it down towards deep backward square leg and picks up a couple of runs. Just 4 came off that over.
3.5 overs (0 Run) On a fuller length and around off, Marsh defends it out from inside the crease.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off and this is cut away to deep point for a single.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Warner doesn't seem happy with that call. Slower delivery, pushed outside off and hugging the tramline. Warner reaches out but misses and no wide is called.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Simarjeet Singh has a bit extra that makes the ball hurry onto the batter. This is just bowled on a hard length, on off and the ball just takes off, leaving Warner a bit bamboozled.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Length, on off and skidding through. Marsh dabs it towards mid-wicket and picks up a single.
2.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Asking to be hit and David Warner doesn't miss out. Short but not short enough from Choudhary and at a gentle pace as well. Warner half-pulls it towards the vacant mid-wicket fence and the ball goes beyond the ropes.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Around the top of off, hit away through square leg for a single.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Pitched up, in the channel close to the off pole with the natural angle taking it away from the right-hander. Marsh makes a watchful leave.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Good change of pace from Choudhary this time. Just a bit slower, on a length and angled across a tight line on off stump. Marsh tries to get it up and over cover-point but misses.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Choudhary pushes this one wider and Marsh lets it through to the keeper.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Driven and driven nicely! A touch fuller, slanting across, Marsh hangs deep and caresses it through covers for a boundary.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Short and wide, Marsh slashes it towards deep backward point for a single. 9 runs and a wicket off Simarjeet Singh's first over.
Mitchell Marsh walks out to bat at number 3.
1.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Simarjeet Singh has the last laugh and yet again the opening partnership for Delhi doesn't last long. Just short of a length, on off and at a nippy pace. The ball hurries onto Srikar Bharat as he looks to pull. Bharat ends up getting an inside edge onto his body and the ball goes to the right of first slip where Moeen Ali takes a simple catch. Chennai have the early breakthrough.
1.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length, outside off and again there's some nice away shape on it. A play and a miss from Bharat.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Good comeback delivery from Singh. Length, at 141 kph and hagging back in from off stump. Bharat looks to tuck but misses and gets hit high on the pads. Stifled appeal from the bowler but nothing given.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sweetly timed! Full and wide, almost a half-volley. Bharat leans in and creams it through covers for a boundary.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely bowled but Srikar Bharat will get off the mark with a boundary. Around off and shaping away, Bharat looks to drive on the up but gets an outside edge past the slip cordon and into the third man fence.
Who will bowl from the other end? Simarjeet Singh it is!
0.6 over (6 Runs) SIX! Short and wide, David Warner throws his hands at it and gets a top edge that flies over the vacant third man fence for a maximum. 8 off the first over!
0.5 over (2 Runs) Now, Warner does get off the mark and Delhi are underway. Shorter in length, on middle. warner half-pulls it past square leg for a couple of runs.
0.4 over (0 Run) This is full again but angled onto the pads, warner fails to get it away leg side. No runs off the first four deliveries.
0.3 over (0 Run) 'Wait, wait, wait' is the shout from David Warner. Full, on off and shaping away. Warner drives it straight towards extra cover.
0.2 over (0 Run) A bit of a yes and no from the Delhi batters and that could have been disastrous. Around the top of off, tapped straight towards cover and Srikar Bharat wants the single, Warner sends him back and rightly so.
0.1 over (0 Run) A little bit of swing straightaway for Mukesh Choudhary. Length, around off and shaping away nicely. David Warner has a poke at it but gets beaten past the outside edge.
