Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has been a popular figure among Indian cricket fans and the fraternity, ever since he started doing commentary on the Indian Premier League. Pietersen has been a constant part of the IPL broadcast over the past few seasons, just like he was as a player, enthralling the fans with his big hits.

Pietersen on Monday put out a tweet in Hindi, in which he wrote that he was coming to India to be a part of the commentary team in IPL and also said that he has experienced the "best hospitality in the world" during his stints in India.

"Very excited to be back in India to do commentary on IPL. Experiencing the best hospitality in the world is something I will never take lightly! See you in a few hours, India!," is the rough translation of Pietersen's tweet in Hindi.

Pietersen has been an integral part of the pre and post match shows during IPL on host broadcaster Star Sports, He also commentates on matches and is extremely active on the social media while discussing the IPL and cricket in general.

Pietersen played in the IPL for franchises like Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rising Pune Supergiants, Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

He is considered one of the finest modern batters to have played Tests and white-ball cricket for England.