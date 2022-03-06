The schedule for the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) season has been announced, with last season's finalists Chennai Super Kings set to face Kolkata Knight Riders in the opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 26. The BCCI announced the full scheduled in a press release on Sunday. "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 which will be held in Mumbai and Pune. A total number of 70 league matches and 4 Playoff games will be played in the duration of 65 days. The 15th season will start on 26th March at the Wankhede stadium with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders," BCCI stated in the press release.

On 27th March, the league will stage its first double-header starting off with a Day game at Brabourne where the Delhi Capitals will square off against Mumbai Indians. The DY Patil Stadium will host the clash between Punjab Kings & Royal Challengers Bangalore at night," it added.

IPL 2022 Full Schedule, All Matches With Time, Date And Venue

1 Saturday March 26, 2022 CSK vs KKR 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 2 Sunday March 27, 2022 DC vs MI 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 3 Sunday March 27, 2022 PBKS vs RCB 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 4 Monday March 28, 2022 GT vs LSG 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 5 Tuesday March 29, 2022 SRH vs RR 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 6 Wednesday March 30, 2022 RCB vs KKR 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 7 Thursday March 31, 2022 LSG vs CSK 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 8 Friday April 1, 2022 KKR vs PBKS 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 9 Saturday April 2, 2022 MI vs RR 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 10 Saturday April 2, 2022 GT vs DC 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 11 Sunday April 3, 2022 CSK vs PBKS 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 12 Monday April 4, 2022 SRH vs LSG 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 13 Tuesday April 5, 2022 RR vs RCB 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 14 Wednesday April 6, 2022 KKR vs MI 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 15 Thursday April 7, 2022 LSG vs DC 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 16 Friday April 8, 2022 PBKS vs GT 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 17 Saturday April 9, 2022 CSK vs SRH 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 18 Saturday April 9, 2022 RCB vs MI 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 19 Sunday April 10, 2022 KKR vs DC 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 20 Sunday April 10, 2022 RR vs LSG 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 21 Monday April 11, 2022 SRH vs GT 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 22 Tuesday April 12, 2022 CSK vs RCB 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 23 Wednesday April 13, 2022 MI vs PBKS 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 24 Thursday April 14, 2022 RR vs GT 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 25 Friday April 15, 2022 SRH vs KKR 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 26 Saturday April 16, 2022 MI vs LSG 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 27 Saturday April 16, 2022 DC vs RCB 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 28 Sunday April 17, 2022 PBKS vs SRH 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 29 Sunday April 17, 2022 GT vs CSK 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 30 Monday April 18, 2022 RR vs KKR 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 31 Tuesday April 19, 2022 LSG vs RCB 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 32 Wednesday April 20, 2022 DC vs PBKS 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 33 Thursday April 21, 2022 MI vs CSK 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 34 Friday April 22, 2022 DC vs RR 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 35 Saturday April 23, 2022 KKR vs GJ 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 36 Saturday April 23, 2022 RCB vs SRH 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 37 Sunday April 24, 2022 LSG vs MI 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 38 Monday April 25, 2022 PBKS vs CSK 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 39 Tuesday April 26, 2022 RCB vs RR 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 40 Wednesday April 27, 2022 GT vs SRH 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 41 Thursday April 28, 2022 DC vs KKR 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 42 Friday April 29, 2022 PBKS vs LSG 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 43 Saturday April 30, 2022 GT vs RCB 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 44 Saturday April 30, 2022 RR vs MI 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 45 Sunday May 1, 2022 DC vs LSG 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 46 Sunday May 1, 2022 SRH vs CSK 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 47 Monday May 2, 2022 KKR vs RR 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 48 Tuesday May 3, 2022 GT vs PBKS 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 49 Wednesday May 4, 2022 RCB vs CSK 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 50 Thursday May 5, 2022 DC vs SRH 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 51 Friday May 6, 2022 GT vs MI 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 52 Saturday May 7, 2022 PBKS vs RR 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 53 Saturday May 7, 2022 LSG vs KKR 3:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 54 Sunday May 8, 2022 SRH vs RCB 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 55 Sunday May 8, 2022 CSK vs DC 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 56 Monday May 9, 2022 MI vs KKR 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 57 Tuesday May 10, 2022 LSG vs GT 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 58 Wednesday May 11, 2022 RR vs DC 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 59 Thursday May 12, 2022 CSK vs MI 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 60 Friday May 13, 2022 RCB vs PBKS 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 61 Saturday May 14, 2022 KKR vs SRH 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 62 Sunday May 15, 2022 CSK vs GT 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 63 Sunday May 15, 2022 LSG vs RR 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 64 Monday May 16, 2022 PBKS vs DC 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 65 Tuesday May 17, 2022 MI vs SRH 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 66 Wednesday May 18, 2022 KKR vs LSG 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 67 Thursday May 19, 2022 RCB vs GT 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 68 Friday May 20, 2022 RR vs CSK 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 69 Saturday May 21, 2022 MI vs DC 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 70 Sunday May 22, 2022 SRH vs PBKS 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

"The MCA Stadium in Pune will host its first game on 29th March when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals.

"In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International stadium, Pune," it added.

"There will be 12 double headers in total with the first match starting at 3:30PM IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30PM IST.

"The final game of the league stage will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on 22nd May at the Wankhede Stadium.

"The schedule for the Playoffs and the TATA IPL 2022 final to be played on 29th May will be announced later."