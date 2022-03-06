IPL 2022 Full Schedule Announced; Chennai Super Kings To Face Kolkata Knight Riders In Opener On March 26
The schedule for the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) season has been announced, with last season's finalists Chennai Super Kings set to face Kolkata Knight Riders in the opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 26. The BCCI announced the full scheduled in a press release on Sunday. "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 which will be held in Mumbai and Pune. A total number of 70 league matches and 4 Playoff games will be played in the duration of 65 days. The 15th season will start on 26th March at the Wankhede stadium with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders," BCCI stated in the press release.
On 27th March, the league will stage its first double-header starting off with a Day game at Brabourne where the Delhi Capitals will square off against Mumbai Indians. The DY Patil Stadium will host the clash between Punjab Kings & Royal Challengers Bangalore at night," it added.
IPL 2022 Full Schedule, All Matches With Time, Date And Venue
1
Saturday
March 26, 2022
CSK vs KKR
7:30 PM
Wankhede Stadium
2
Sunday
March 27, 2022
DC vs MI
3:30 PM
Brabourne – CCI
3
Sunday
March 27, 2022
PBKS vs RCB
7:30 PM
DY Patil Stadium
4
Monday
March 28, 2022
GT vs LSG
7:30 PM
Wankhede Stadium
5
Tuesday
March 29, 2022
SRH vs RR
7:30 PM
MCA Stadium, Pune
6
Wednesday
March 30, 2022
RCB vs KKR
7:30 PM
DY Patil Stadium
7
Thursday
March 31, 2022
LSG vs CSK
7:30 PM
Brabourne – CCI
8
Friday
April 1, 2022
KKR vs PBKS
7:30 PM
Wankhede Stadium
9
Saturday
April 2, 2022
MI vs RR
3:30 PM
DY Patil Stadium
10
Saturday
April 2, 2022
GT vs DC
7:30 PM
MCA Stadium, Pune
11
Sunday
April 3, 2022
CSK vs PBKS
7:30 PM
Brabourne – CCI
12
Monday
April 4, 2022
SRH vs LSG
7:30 PM
DY Patil Stadium
13
Tuesday
April 5, 2022
RR vs RCB
7:30 PM
Wankhede Stadium
14
Wednesday
April 6, 2022
KKR vs MI
7:30 PM
MCA Stadium, Pune
15
Thursday
April 7, 2022
LSG vs DC
7:30 PM
DY Patil Stadium
16
Friday
April 8, 2022
PBKS vs GT
7:30 PM
Brabourne – CCI
17
Saturday
April 9, 2022
CSK vs SRH
3:30 PM
DY Patil Stadium
18
Saturday
April 9, 2022
RCB vs MI
7:30 PM
MCA Stadium, Pune
19
Sunday
April 10, 2022
KKR vs DC
3:30 PM
Brabourne – CCI
20
Sunday
April 10, 2022
RR vs LSG
7:30 PM
Wankhede Stadium
21
Monday
April 11, 2022
SRH vs GT
7:30 PM
DY Patil Stadium
22
Tuesday
April 12, 2022
CSK vs RCB
7:30 PM
DY Patil Stadium
23
Wednesday
April 13, 2022
MI vs PBKS
7:30 PM
MCA Stadium, Pune
24
Thursday
April 14, 2022
RR vs GT
7:30 PM
DY Patil Stadium
25
Friday
April 15, 2022
SRH vs KKR
7:30 PM
Brabourne – CCI
26
Saturday
April 16, 2022
MI vs LSG
3:30 PM
Brabourne – CCI
27
Saturday
April 16, 2022
DC vs RCB
7:30 PM
Wankhede Stadium
28
Sunday
April 17, 2022
PBKS vs SRH
3:30 PM
Brabourne – CCI
29
Sunday
April 17, 2022
GT vs CSK
7:30 PM
MCA Stadium, Pune
30
Monday
April 18, 2022
RR vs KKR
7:30 PM
Brabourne – CCI
31
Tuesday
April 19, 2022
LSG vs RCB
7:30 PM
DY Patil Stadium
32
Wednesday
April 20, 2022
DC vs PBKS
7:30 PM
MCA Stadium, Pune
33
Thursday
April 21, 2022
MI vs CSK
7:30 PM
DY Patil Stadium
34
Friday
April 22, 2022
DC vs RR
7:30 PM
MCA Stadium, Pune
35
Saturday
April 23, 2022
KKR vs GJ
3:30 PM
DY Patil Stadium
36
Saturday
April 23, 2022
RCB vs SRH
7:30 PM
Brabourne – CCI
37
Sunday
April 24, 2022
LSG vs MI
7:30 PM
Wankhede Stadium
38
Monday
April 25, 2022
PBKS vs CSK
7:30 PM
Wankhede Stadium
39
Tuesday
April 26, 2022
RCB vs RR
7:30 PM
MCA Stadium, Pune
40
Wednesday
April 27, 2022
GT vs SRH
7:30 PM
Wankhede Stadium
41
Thursday
April 28, 2022
DC vs KKR
7:30 PM
Wankhede Stadium
42
Friday
April 29, 2022
PBKS vs LSG
7:30 PM
MCA Stadium, Pune
43
Saturday
April 30, 2022
GT vs RCB
3:30 PM
Brabourne – CCI
44
Saturday
April 30, 2022
RR vs MI
7:30 PM
DY Patil Stadium
45
Sunday
May 1, 2022
DC vs LSG
3:30 PM
Wankhede Stadium
46
Sunday
May 1, 2022
SRH vs CSK
7:30 PM
MCA Stadium, Pune
47
Monday
May 2, 2022
KKR vs RR
7:30 PM
Wankhede Stadium
48
Tuesday
May 3, 2022
GT vs PBKS
7:30 PM
DY Patil Stadium
49
Wednesday
May 4, 2022
RCB vs CSK
7:30 PM
MCA Stadium, Pune
50
Thursday
May 5, 2022
DC vs SRH
7:30 PM
Brabourne – CCI
51
Friday
May 6, 2022
GT vs MI
7:30 PM
Brabourne – CCI
52
Saturday
May 7, 2022
PBKS vs RR
3:30 PM
Wankhede Stadium
53
Saturday
May 7, 2022
LSG vs KKR
3:30 PM
MCA Stadium, Pune
54
Sunday
May 8, 2022
SRH vs RCB
3:30 PM
Wankhede Stadium
55
Sunday
May 8, 2022
CSK vs DC
3:30 PM
DY Patil Stadium
56
Monday
May 9, 2022
MI vs KKR
7:30 PM
DY Patil Stadium
57
Tuesday
May 10, 2022
LSG vs GT
7:30 PM
MCA Stadium, Pune
58
Wednesday
May 11, 2022
RR vs DC
7:30 PM
DY Patil Stadium
59
Thursday
May 12, 2022
CSK vs MI
7:30 PM
Wankhede Stadium
60
Friday
May 13, 2022
RCB vs PBKS
7:30 PM
Brabourne – CCI
61
Saturday
May 14, 2022
KKR vs SRH
7:30 PM
MCA Stadium, Pune
62
Sunday
May 15, 2022
CSK vs GT
3:30 PM
Wankhede Stadium
63
Sunday
May 15, 2022
LSG vs RR
7:30 PM
Brabourne – CCI
64
Monday
May 16, 2022
PBKS vs DC
7:30 PM
DY Patil Stadium
65
Tuesday
May 17, 2022
MI vs SRH
7:30 PM
Wankhede Stadium
66
Wednesday
May 18, 2022
KKR vs LSG
7:30 PM
DY Patil Stadium
67
Thursday
May 19, 2022
RCB vs GT
7:30 PM
Wankhede Stadium
68
Friday
May 20, 2022
RR vs CSK
7:30 PM
Brabourne – CCI
69
Saturday
May 21, 2022
MI vs DC
7:30 PM
Wankhede Stadium
70
Sunday
May 22, 2022
SRH vs PBKS
7:30 PM
Wankhede Stadium
"The MCA Stadium in Pune will host its first game on 29th March when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals.
"In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International stadium, Pune," it added.
"There will be 12 double headers in total with the first match starting at 3:30PM IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30PM IST.
"The final game of the league stage will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on 22nd May at the Wankhede Stadium.
"The schedule for the Playoffs and the TATA IPL 2022 final to be played on 29th May will be announced later."