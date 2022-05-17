Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opening batter Ajinkya Rahane was on Tuesday ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, due to a hamstring injury, the franchise announced on Twitter. Rahane had picked up the injury during KKR's previous match against SunRisers Hyderabad on Saturday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

"Official announcement: Ajinkya Rahane is going to miss the remaining games of #IPL2022 due to a hamstring injury. Wish you a speedy recovery, The Knights camp will miss you," KKR tweeted.

In the game against SunRisers, Rahane picked up the injury while batting and later, he did not come out to field as well. Against SunRisers, the right-handed, scored 28 runs off 24 balls with the help of three sixes.

Rahane played seven games for the KKR this season, registering 133 runs at an average of 19. His highest score this season is 44.

KKR had picked up Rahane for Rs 1 crore in the mega auction held in Bengaluru in February.

KKR are currently at the sixth place in the points table with 12 points from 13 games. The side will next square off against Lucknow Super Giants.