The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022's schedule for the IPL playoffs and final was announced by the BCCI on Tuesday. "The TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) Playoffs and Final will be played from 24th May to 29th May, 2022 in Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Qualifier 1 will be held in Eden Gardens, Kolkata on 24th May followed by the Eliminator on 25th May. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 and the TATA IPL final on 27th and 29th May respectively," the BCCI said in a statement.

The top-placed team in the league stage will play the second-placed team in Kolkata in Qualifier 1 on May 24. The next day, the third and fourth-placed teams will compete in the Eliminator.

The Qualifier 2 will be played between the losing team of the Qualifier 1 and the winners of the Eliminator in Ahmedabad on May 27. That game will be followed by the title clash at the same venue on May 29.

"As far as the men's IPL knock-out stage matches are concerned, it would be held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, with hundred percent attendance allowed for the matches to be played after the league staged finishes on May 22," Sourav Ganguly, BCCI president, had earlier said after a BCCI apex council meeting of the board on April 23.

"The Women's T20 Challenge to be played from 23rd May to 28th May will be held in Pune," the BCCI statement further added.