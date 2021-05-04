Matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will move to Mumbai, likely from May 7, NDTV has learnt. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had been discussing moving the remaining IPL matches to one venue after two players tested positive for Covid-19 in the Kolkata Knight Riders camp. As a result, the Bangalore and Kolkata legs of the IPL may be scrapped. The teams are currently in Delhi and Ahmedabad where matches are scheduled to played until May 8.

KKR players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday and this lead to the IPL rescheduling Monday's match between KKR and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad.

In Delhi, five ground staff of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) tested positve for the virus and were isolated. Later, DDCA president Rohan Jaitley said the staff members who tested positive were not on duty.

The first leg of the IPL was played in Chennai and Mumbai simultaneously and subsequent legs were scheduled in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Kolkata followed by the playoffs and the final in Ahmedabad.

Promoted

However, with Covid-19 cases at KKR and also in Delhi the BCCI had been mulling moving the remainder of the league to one venue.

More to follow