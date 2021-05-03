Story ProgressBack to home
IPL 2021: Five DDCA Ground Staff Isolated After Testing Positive For COVID-19
IPL 2021: Five Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) ground staff have tested positive for Covid-19. DDCA's Arun Jaitey Stadium is scheduled to host IPL matches until May 8.
IPL 2021: The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is scheduled to host IPL games till May 8.© AFP
Five Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) ground staff have tested positive for COVID-19. The staff members have been isolated. DDCA's Arun Jaitley Stadium is set to host matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 until May 8. This development comes on the same day that two players from Kolkata Knight Riders -- Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier -- as well as two Chennai Super Kings staff members and their bus driver tested positive for the virus.
More to follow...
Get the latest updates on IPL 2021, IPL Points Table , IPL Schedule 2021 , live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.