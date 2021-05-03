Five Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) ground staff have tested positive for COVID-19. The staff members have been isolated. DDCA's Arun Jaitley Stadium is set to host matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 until May 8. This development comes on the same day that two players from Kolkata Knight Riders -- Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier -- as well as two Chennai Super Kings staff members and their bus driver tested positive for the virus.

