Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to face Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 clash in Dubai on Wednesday. The Virat Kohli-led outfit won their previous fixture convincingly against the defending champions Mumbai Indians. Kohli himself scored a half-century and was well-supported by Glenn Maxwell who also hit a fifty and then picked up two crucial wickets with the ball. While it was a clinical performance by RCB, Virat Kohli and the team management might want to try Tim David instead of Dan Christian who hasn't got the chance to show his batting prowess and has been expensive with the ball for the Bangalore-based franchise. A few quick runs from the lower middle-order will be handy for any side and RCB might just go with the youngster against Rajasthan Royals.

Here are the players who are likely to feature for RCB against RR:

Virat Kohli: With two back-to-back fifties, Kohli will be looking to get a big score under his belt ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Devdutt Padikkal: The young opening batter was outclassed by Jasprit Bumrah in his previous outing and will looking to make up for the flop show with the bat.

KS Bharat/ Mohammed Azharuddeen: KS Bharat did well with the bat in RCB's previous fixture but the RCB team management would be temped to try the explosive young keeper-batter Azharuddeen before the business end of the tournament.

Glenn Maxwell: Maxwell's all-round show played a pivotal role in RCB's win over MI and the Australia international will be looking to continue his good form.

AB de Villiers: AB de Villiers is yet to fire in the UAE leg of IPL and he will be itching to put in a strong performance against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

Tim David: With Dan Christian not offering much with the bat and ball, RCB might give Tim David another go in the middle-order.

Harshal Patel: The hat-trick hero from the previous game, Harshal Patel will be high on confidence after a fine spell against Mumbai Indians.

Kyle Jamieson: The New Zealand all-rounder has struggled so far in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 and he will be looking to repay the trust that has been shown in him by the team management.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The leg spinner silenced his critics with a fine spell of spin bowling against Mumbai Indians where he picked up three wickets and gave away just 11 runs in his four overs. Chahal will look to carry on the impressive showing.

Mohammed Siraj: Siraj bowled economically against Mumbai Indians and he is expected to start with the new ball for RCB against RR.

Navdeep Saini: Virat Kohli prefers fast bowlers over spinners in his line-up and Saini might come in to replace Shahbaz Ahmed.