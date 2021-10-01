MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by six wickets on Thursday to become the first team to qualify for the playoffs of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL). It was veteran MS Dhoni finishing off the match in his unique way -- with a maximum to secure the win for his side. With that result, SRH are now officially out of reckoning for a place in the playoffs. Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad made handy contributions with the bat to stay in race for the Orange Cap, which currently belongs to Shikhar Dhawan.

IPL 2021 Points Table

Chennai Super Kings qualified for the playoffs with a six-wicket win over SRH. After a dismal show in last year's IPL, the MS Dhoni-led side made a remarkable turnaround in the ongoing season.

They lead the points table with 18 points from 11 games. Delhi Capitals are behind them with 16 points from same number of matches.

RCB, with 14 points from 11 games, are sitting pretty in third spot.

There is a two-way tie for the fourth spot with both KKR and Mumbai Indians at 10 points after 11 matches.

Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals occupy sixth and seventh spot while SRH remain at the bottom of the table.

Orange Cap Race

Shikhar Dhawan still leads the way with 454 runs, followed by Sanju Samson who has scored 452 runs from 11 matches.

Faf du Plessis went past KL Rahul to take third spot thanks to his 41-run knock vs SRH.

Purple Cap Race

There was no major change in the list of leading wicket-takers this season after match 44 of IPL 2021. Harshal Patel still holds the Purple Cap with 26 wickets from 11 matches.

Behind him is Avesh Khan with 18 scalps. The Delhi Capitals pacer is followed by Jasprit Bumrah (16) while Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan both have taken 14 wickets apiece after 11 matches.