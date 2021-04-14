Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs in Match No. 5 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Chennai on Tuesday. KKR were cruising at one stage when Nitish Rana was set at the crease but his wicket initiated a collapse that KKR could not arrest in time. In the end, KKR still had three wickets in hand when they finished on 142 in reply to Mumbai Indians' 152 all out. For Mumbai, Rohit Sharma made 43 and Suryakumar Yadav made 56 runs. Andre Russell took a five-wicket haul for KKR, bowling just two overs at the death.

IPL Points Table

With this win, MI got points against their name and climbed to the second position on the table. Delhi Capitals lead the table with two points but with a better net run rate than MI. Punjab Kings (third), Royal Challengers (fourth) and Kolkata Knight Riders (fifth) all have two points while the rest of the teams are yet to get points on the board.

Race For Orange Cap

Rana climbed to the top of the scorers' chart with his knock of 57 runs. He owns the Orange Cap with 137 runs from two matches. Sanju Samson is second on the list with 119 runs while KL Rahul occupies the third spot with 91 runs. Suryakumar Yadav (87) and Shikhar Dhawan (85) round off the top five scorers.

Race for Purple Cap

Russell, who took 5 for 15, now owns the Purple Cap with six wickets from two matches. Harshal Patel has five wickets from one match while Rahul Chahar (4), Pat Cummins (3) and Chetan Sakariya (3) make the top five in the list.