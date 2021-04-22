Climbing to the top of the table, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 15 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. Faf du Plessis smashed an unbeaten knock of 95 runs in 60 balls to help CSK post a target of 221 runs for KKR. Despite an unbeaten knock by Pat Cummins (66) and a half-century by Andre Russell (54), KKR were bowled out for 202 runs in 19.2 overs. Deepak Chahar was once again the star performer for CSK's bowling unit. The Indian pacer took four wickets in four overs, conceding only 29 runs. Meanwhile in Match 14, which also took place on Wednesday, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered their first win of the campaign, defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by nine wickets. After electing to bat, the KL Rahul-led side had a major batting collapse, setting a target of 121 runs. Jonny Bairstow continued with his fine form to score an unbeaten knock of 63 runs in 56 balls to help SRH reach 121 for one in 18.4 overs. Khaleel Ahmed had a night to remember for SRH, registering three dismissals in four overs, and conceding 21 runs.

IPL 2021 Points Table

Chennai are currently on top of IPL 2021 Points Table with six points from four fixtures. The win against KKR helped CSK climb above Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who are in second position but have a game in hand. Virat Kohli's outfit face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their fourth match of the season on Thursday. The other two playoff spots are occupied by Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

The loss to SRH has placed PBKS bottom of the table with two wins from four games. Meanwhile, SRH are fifth after winning their first match of the season. KKR crashed to their third defeat of the season and are sixth in the standings, with RR at seventh.

Race For Orange Cap

Bairstow finds himself in third position for the Orange Cap race with 173 runs, after a fine display vs PBKS, on Wednesday. CSK's Du Plessis also smashed an unbeaten half-century during the win against KKR and is in fourth position with 164 runs from four games.

KL Rahul, who won the Orange Cap last season, is in sixth position, below KKR's Nitish Rana (164 runs). Delhi Capitals' (DC) Shikhar Dhawan is on top of the pack with 231 runs, and Glenn Maxwell (176) is in second position.

Race For Purple Cap

Deepak Chahar's four-wicket haul in Match 15 has sent the bowler to second position in the Purple Cap race, with eight dismissals in four games. Andre Russell (7), who took a wicket against CSK, is in fifth position. MI's Rahul Chahar is in fourth spot with eight wickets, with Harshal Patel (9) in pole position.