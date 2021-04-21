Story ProgressBack to home
KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 Live Score: Unsteady Kolkata Knight Riders Face Chennai Super Kings In Mumbai
KKR vs CSK IPL Live Score 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings: KKR will look to avoid a third successive defeat in the tournament when they take on CSK in Match 15 of IPL 2021 in Mumbai.
KKR vs CSK Live Score: Chennai Super Kings have strung together two wins on the trot in IPL 2021.© BCCI/IPL
Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) Champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the field to make it three wins on the trot when they face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 15 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 21. MS Dhoni captained CSK regained their momentum after an early bump which saw them lose the opener against Delhi Capitals (DC) by seven wickets. CSK went on to beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the following matches to steady their ships. KKR, led by Eoin Morgan lost their path with two back-to-back defeats against Mumbai Indians (MI) and RCB after registering a win against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2021 Match 15 Live Cricket Score Between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Match 15, Indian Premier League, 2021, Apr 21, 2021
KKR
CSK
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
CSK 53%
KKR 47%
- 18:24 (IST)Sunil Narine Available?According to reports, McCullum has stated that Sunil Narine is available after nursing an injury and can potentially replace Shakib al Hasan in the playing XI.Narine has been a remarkable all-rounder in this format of the game and can make things happen for KKR.
- 18:06 (IST)Good Evening and Welcome Everyone!Good evening and welcome everyone to Match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.While CSK are coming off two successive wins, KKR will look to avoid a third straight defeat in the tournament. Either ways, the match promises to be a thriller. Stay tuned for further updates.
