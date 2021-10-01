Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been one of the most consistent sides in the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. After a win in the low-scoring game against Delhi Capitals (DC), Eoin Morgan will not be looking to tweak much with the winning combination. However, all-rounder Andre Russell, whose participation in the match is subject to fitness, does get clearance then skipper Morgan could find himself in a dilemma. KKR ticked all the boxes on a tough and hot outing in their last match with Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine and Shubman Gill all contributing in fine fashion.

Here are the players we feel might play for KKR in their IPL 2021 clash against PBKS:

Shubman Gill: Gill has had a stop-start IPL 2021 season after failing to make most of his good starts at the top of the batting order. Against DC as well, he made 30 runs off 33 balls but was dismissed soon.

Venkatesh Iyer: Iyer has surely been the find of the season for KKR. Apart from his heroics at the top of the order, Iyer has also contributed superbly with the ball as his medium pace got two breakthroughs in the last game.

Rahul Tripathi: Tripathi has been the backbone of the batting line-up with consistent outings. He has scored 315 runs in 11 games so far this season.

Nitish Rana: Rana proved his doubters wrong again during his patient unbeaten knock of 36 runs in 26 balls which helped KKR get over the finish line against Delhi.

Eoin Morgan: Morgan has been a tremendous captain in IPL 2021 but his batting form has been nothing short of terrifying. He got out on a two-ball duck to Ravichandran Ashwin in the last game and has scored only 107 runs in 11 games.

Dinesh Karthik: Karthik has dawned a new finisher's role in the batting line-up and has lived up to it pretty emphatically. Despite a rare miss in the last game, Karthik looked in good touch.

Sunil Narine: All-rounder Sunil Narine turned the match against DC on its head with both the bat as well as the ball. He bowled exceptionally well to take two wickets in four overs and gave away only 18 runs. He returned to score 21 quick runs in only 10 balls to help KKR inch closer to victory.

Tim Southee: Southee had a decent outing in his maiden game for KKR, taking one wicket and giving away 29 runs.

Lockie Ferguson: Ferguson has been quick this IPL and has surely bowled tight lines and lengths. This has helped Morgan look at other options wisely as well.

Sandeep Warrier: Warrier has a lot to offer to this team and can be handy going further into the tournament.

Varun Chakravarthy: One of IPL 2021's favourite performers, Varun has lived up to the stir surrounding his inclusion in India's ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad. He has taken 11 wickets in 11 matches so far and has been tough to pick for the batsmen.