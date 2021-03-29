IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya, Krunal, Suryakumar Yadav Reach Mumbai Indians' Bio-Secure Bubble. Watch
IPL 2021: Ahead of IPL 2021, Hardik and Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav joined Mumbai Indians for the upcoming season.
Highlights
-
Suryakumar Yadav made his debut during the T20I series
-
Krunal Pandya slammed a record debut half-century in the ODI series
-
Hardik Pandya is on course to reach full fitness
After India sealed a 2-1 win against England in the ODI series, Hardik and Krunal Pandya with Suryakumar Yadav have joined the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad in their bio-secure bubble ahead of IPL 2021. MI also took to Twitter to share a video with fans, which showed the trio arriving in the team's bio-secure bubble. Since they arrived from another bio-secure bubble, they won't have to undergo quarantine. The trio played key roles for India in the T20I and ODI series against England.
Here is the video:
Pune Mumbai and our boys have arrived at the @RenaissanceMum!— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 29, 2021
Drop a if you can't wait to see them in action at the #IPL2021 #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @hardikpandya7 @krunalpandya24 @surya_14kumar @MarriottBonvoy pic.twitter.com/zFE7dsyehg
Mumbai Indians even shared a few photos on Twitter of the trio posing for photos in the team's bio-secure bubble.
The boys have come home!— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 29, 2021
Hardik, Surya and Krunal checked in at the @RenaissanceMum last night #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 @hardikpandya7 @surya_14kumar @krunalpandya24 @MarriottBonvoy pic.twitter.com/zWJ5Sfb6vy
The Pandya brothers featured for India in the three-match ODI series, with Krunal slamming a record debut half-century. Krunal was in tears after his knock, dedicating it to his father, who died recently. Meanwhile, Suryakumar was a substitute in the series, but made his debut in the T20I series, which India won in Ahmedabad.
Suryakumar also slammed a half-century during the T20I series.
Mumbai, who are the defending champions, will be aiming to put on a good show in IPL 2021. They face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the season opener, on April 9 in Chennai. During the IPL 2021 Auction, MI roped in Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Singh, Marco Jensen and Arjun Tendulkar.