IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians star all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya have joined the team's camp in the UAE ahead of the league's resumption.
- UAE-leg of IPL 2021 will start on September 19
- MI will play against CSK in their 1st match of UAE-leg on September 19
- Mumbai Indians were at 4th spot in points table before season was halted
Mumbai Indians star all-rounders Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya have joined the team's camp in Abu Dhabi ahead of the resumption of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United Arab Emirates. The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. "Humare Pandya brothers aa gaye," Mumbai Indians tweeted. The Mumbai outfit and CSK reached the UAE earlier this month and have begun training.
After the match on September 19, the action will shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.
The BCCI has decided to do away with contact tracing devices for the UAE leg. The Indian board decided that Bubble Integrity Officers will do the necessary contact tracing if any player tests positive for COVID-19 in the UAE.
The board has come up with a 46-page health advisory that lays down all the pointers that everyone associated with the IPL needs to follow in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the league.