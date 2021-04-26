Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson have decided to return to Australia mid-way through the IPL for personal reasons, RCB said on Monday. "Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson are returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of #IPL2021. Royal Challengers Bangalore management respects their decision and offers them complete support," RCB tweeted. Zampa and Richardson's decision comes a day after another Australian cricketer at the IPL, Andre Tye, returned to Australia also for personal reasons.

Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson are returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of #IPL2021. Royal Challengers Bangalore management respects their decision and offers them complete support.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/NfzIOW5Pwl — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 26, 2021

On Sunday, Delhi Capitals off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin decided to take a break from the IPL to help his family and extended family, who are "putting up a fight against Covid-19."

I would be taking a break from this years IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times. I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals — Stay home stay safe! Take your vaccine (@ashwinravi99) April 25, 2021

Covid-19 cases are on the rise at an alarming rate in India as the country battles with a deadly second wave of infection with its healthcare systems overwhelmed.

While Zampa was yet to feature for RCB this season, Richarson played one match and picked up one wicket.

After the first 20 matches played in Chennai and Mumbai, the IPL caravan has moved to Ahmedabad and Delhi for the next leg of games.

Incidentally, India's capital New Delhi is one of the worst-affected cities in terms of Covid-19 caseload.