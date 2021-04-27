With India currently batting the coronavirus pandemic's second wave, many people have begun to question as to why is the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 still going on amid the rapid surge in cases. Recently, even former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist took to social media to express his concern about the COVID-19 situation in India, and he also asked fans if the IPL 2021 is inappropriate in the current situation or is it an important distraction. Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels that the cash-rich league "should carry on" as it brings joy to billions of people every evening in these tough times. However, he also questioned as to why England and Australian cricketers were allowed to pull out of the South Africa series, while they are being allowed to play in India.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "I think the IPL should carry on .. The joy it will be bringing billions in these awful times every evening is important .. but I do find it tough to think back how England & Aussie pulled out of games in SA,yet both countries players are allowed to play in India !!! #IPL2021".

I think the IPL should carry on .. The joy it will be bringing billions in these awful times every evening is important .. but I do find it tough to think back how England & Aussie pulled out of games in SA,yet both countries players are allowed to play in India !!! #IPL2021 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 27, 2021

Vaughan's statement also comes a day after three Australian cricketers -- Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson -- pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

Promoted

Recently Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Aussie pacer Pat Cummins donated 50,000 American dollars to the 'PM Cares Fund' for its fight against COVID-19.

The country has been heavily hit by the second wave of the pandemic and recorded over 3.23 lakh new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. India also registered 2,771 deaths in the last 24 hours.