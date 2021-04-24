Former Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist on Saturday took to Twitter to express his concern about the alarming coronavirus situation in India that has devastated the country for weeks now. Sending his best wishes to his Indian followers, the former wicketkeeper-batsman asked people what they thought of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 continuing amid record surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. Giving people two choices to pick from he enquired if IPL was "inappropriate" or an "important distraction" in these tough times.

"Best wishes to all in India Frightening Covid numbers. #IPL continues. Inappropriate? Or important distraction each night? Whatever your thoughts, prayers are with you," Gilchrist tweeted.

Replying to Gilchrist's tweet, majority of the fans described the IPL as an important distraction that has kept them entertained in these tough times.

"No sir it's just a kind of distraction which makes people sit at home for long hours," wrote one user, while the another replied: "Watching IPL with family is the only positive thing in every house across the country."

"Definitely important distraction! Cricket has time and again helped India move on. Hope to have a successful completed IPL along with win against covid," commented an optimistic user.

"The players playing in IPL are giving it their all to give us some entertainment and happiness during these horrendous times .. it's in my eyes a blessing in disguise," wrote a fan, praising the players for taking to the field in these difficult times and entertaining the masses.

Gilchrist was part of the cash-rich league for the first six seasons between 2008 and 2013 and played a total of 80 matches, scoring 2069 runs at an average of 27.22. He won the IPL title with now defunct Deccan Chargers in 2009, beating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six runs in the final.

The ongoing 14th edition of IPL began on April 9, with a clash between RCB and defending champions Mumbai Indians, and the final will be played on May 30.