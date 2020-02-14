 
Virat Kohli "Thrilled" To See New RCB Logo Ahead Of IPL 2020

Updated: 14 February 2020 16:21 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore unveiled a new logo ahead of IPL 2020.

Virat Kohli "Thrilled" To See New RCB Logo Ahead Of IPL 2020
Virat Kohli has been playing for RCB since the inception of the IPL in 2008. © AFP

Virat Kohli, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain, loved the new look of his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise and took to Twitter to express his joy. On Friday, RCB unveiled their new logo ahead of the 2020 edition of the tournament which gets underway on March 29. "LOGO ka kaam hai kehna. Thrilled to see our new @rcbtweets logo. It embodies the Bold pride and challenger spirit that our players bring to the field. Can't wait for #IPL2020 #NewDecadeNewRCB," Virat Kohli tweeted.

"Embodying the bold pride and the challenger spirit, we have unleashed the rampant lion returning him to the Royal lineage," RCB wrote on their social media profiles. 

On Twitter, the IPL franchise introduced their new identity with a caption that read, "New Decade, New RCB, and this is our new logo #PlayBold." 

Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are yet to win the IPL since its inception in 2008, on Wednesday had changed the name of their official Twitter handle.

The IPL franchise removed display and cover pictures and changed the name to 'Royal Challengers'.

The same was done on their Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Virat Kohli, who leads Royal Challengers Bangalore, was shocked after the franchise removed their profile picture and posts from various social media accounts.

"Posts disappear and the captain isn't informed. @rcbtweets let me know if you need any help," Virat Kohli had tweeted on Thursday.

Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers and even SRH were also concerned after RCB removed the pictures.

