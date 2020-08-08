Virat Kohli and his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammates got together to enjoy some downtime, after completing their mandatory quarantine in Dubai. Sharing a series of pictures of their star players interacting with other teammates and support staff during a team bonding session, the RCB tweeted: "Good vibes only! The Royal Challengers got together for the first time after their quarantine in Dubai for a team bonding session!". In one of the pictures, RCB skipper Virat Kohli can be seen sporting a big smile as he gets ready to kick a ball. Fast bowler Umesh Yadav can be seen spinning a football on his finger, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is enjoying spending time on a game machine.

#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/le2Qr2dF4K — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 28, 2020

The bonding session also showed their leadership group comprising skipper Virat Kohli, head coach Simon Katich and director of cricket Mike Hesson interact with each other which was evident in the picture posted earlier in the day.

"The Coach. The Gaffer. The Captain. Safe to say the leadership group is enjoying each other's company," the tweet read.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday shared good news with all his fans when he announced that he and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first baby. "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," Kohli tweeted.

RCB, despite boasting a squad full of star players in the past, have never managed to lay their hands on the IPL title. They have reached the final twice but couldn't go all the way. Last year was an unforgettable season for Kohli and his team as they struggled throughout and finished last in the points table.

The last time when the whole IPL season was played overseas in South Africa in 2009, RCB had reached the final and this time they would be hoping to take that one step further and win their maiden IPL title.