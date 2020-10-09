Another big partnership between David Warner and Jonny Bairstow saw SunRisers Hyderabad record a 69-run win over Kings XI Punjab. The Australian and the Englishman have often put up key stands for SRH. However, rhere is an intense rivalry shared between Ashes rivals England and Australia, with immense pressure on players from both sides to help lead their respective nations towards a glorious triumph. Even the most dangerous of bouncers is cheered on with great enthusiasm by the fans, with the spirit of the game taking a backseat. But David Warner played down talk of rivalry between the two nations, and said that he enjoyed batting with Ashes rival Jonny Bairstow.

"I don't know why people think there's so much hatred between the two countries! It's going well, at the moment I'm just giving him strike. Look we really enjoy batting together out there. We tried to take it to them and fortunately enough today we were able to get through the powerplay," Warner said in the post-match presentation about batting with Bairstow.

SRH defeated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 69 runs in the 22nd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Hyderabad-based franchise won the toss and opted to bat, scoring 201/6 in 20 overs. Openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow stitched a partnership of 160 runs in 15 overs, to help ensure the perfect platform for SRH. Warner scored a 40-ball 52, with Bairstow smashing 97 runs off 55 deliveries.

The KXIP batsmen were never really in the chase, despite Nicholas Pooran's whirlwind knock. Pooran scored 77 runs off 37 deliveries, registering the fastest half-century in the ongoing edition of the tournament. The West Indies cricketer's dismissal tilted the game completely in favour of SRH, and KXIP were bowled out for 132.