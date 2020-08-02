Any athlete needs constant practice to stay at their best, and as Indian players returned to training in the UAE ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, it would be understandable if some of them looked a little out of touch, having not been able to train during the lockdown. But Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma made it look like he has not missed a single week of training, as he perfectly executed a blend of shots in a video shared by the defending champions.

In the video, Rohit Sharma can be seen playing a square cut, some cover drives and square cuts in the nets as the team got back to training after serving their quarantine period.

"Pure class. Sheer elegance!" Mumbai Indians captioned the video.

The Mumbai Indians reached the UAE on August 21 ahead of this year's season of the IPL.

The team started their training on August 29.

Mumbai Indians shared a set of photos and videos from their first training session.

"Feels good to be back. Even though it's only for an hour, but we'll take it," said Rohit in a video posted by the four-time IPL champions.

Mumbai Indians, who have won the trophy a record four times, are slated to take on Chennai Super Kings in the first match of the IPL on September 19.