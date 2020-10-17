An RR vs RCB match has always been a much-anticipated clash for fans with arguably the two of the best batsmen in the world currently in Virat Kohli and Steve Smith going head to head. However, IPL 2020 has not been very kind to one, while the other after a slow start has flourished. Smith is having a torrid time, having started the tournament with a bang. Kohli, on the other hand, has only got better as the tournament has progressed. While the spotlight will always be on these two future greats, there are many other capable of turning the game on its head. And it's no different when it comes to choosing your IPL Fantasy XI. Going by current form, it's hard to really include RR players, barring may be Jofra Archer. RCB have some massive names but are they all there in your Fantasy XI?

Top Fantasy Picks for RR vs RCB IPL 2020 match:

Devdutt Padikkal (Credits - 6.5): Few knew the name of Devdutt Padikkal but the stylish left-hander has stamped his class all over the tournament with some sterling performances at the top-order for RCB. If he's not in your Fantasy XI team yet, quickly rush and make that transfer. At 6.5 credits, the youngster is an absolute steal, having already fetched 411 IPL Fantasy points.

AB de Villiers (Credits - 11.5): The South African veteran is having a fine time with the bat, and recently scored a whirlwind 73 not out. His strike-rate of 179.68 is the best among the top 15 run-getters this season. At 11.5 credits, AB de Villiers is a touch expensive but the rewards could be great as well thanks to the high percentage of boundaries he hits. All those who have the champion player in their IPL Fantasy team, will hope that he is not pushed down the order like last time around.

Promoted

Jofra Archer (Credits - 9.5): The England fast bowler has been a standout for Rajasthan Royals in what has so far been a nightmare season for the team. Jofra Archer has consistenly done well despite finding little support from his teammates and occupies second place in the top wicket-takers list with 12 scalps to his name. Rated at 9.5 credits, the express pacer has already bagged 491 Fantasy points and should be good for some more.

Yuzvendra Chahal (Credits - 9): One of the best spinners in IPL 2020, Yuzvendra Chahal has led the RCB bowling attack with much aplomb. The leg-spinner has been delightful to watch and has been a key member of the RCB outfit so far. He has taken 11 wickets and has already fetched 314 Fantasy points. Playing against a team whose batsmen have struggled big time, Chahal should add to his wickets tally and get some more points to all those who have selected him.