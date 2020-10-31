An umpiring howler during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs SunRisers Hyderabad match on Saturday became a huge talking point on Twitter, with several former and current cricketers questioning the on-field decision. The Incident in question took place in the 10th over of SRH innings bowled by Isuru Udana. On the third delivery of the over Kane Williamson was on strike, Udana bowled a high full toss to him and it should have been called a no ball for it was above waist high but the square leg umpire thought otherwise. Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took a dig at the decision as he wrote: "No this isn't a no ball.@IPL".

Even to the naked eye it was clear that it was above the permitted limit but the square leg umpire who is responsible for calling such deliveries didn't signal anything, which left Williamson surprised.

Luckily, Williamson pulled the ball towards fine leg and changed ends. The New Zealand skipper even went to the umpire and asked him why wasn't it called the no ball and then shook his head in disappointment.

Former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh was also surprised that it wasn't given a no ball and he also joined the bandwagon in criticising the umpiring error.

I honestly can't believe that was not given a no ball ! Like seriously !!! #RCBvsSRH #IPL2020 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 31, 2020

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham was also equally surprised with the decision and he enquired what was the basis of the decision by the two umpires. "No balls are head high now???" Neesham tweeted.

The decision didn't affect the game as SRH registered a comfortable win with over five overs to spare.

With the win, SRH jumped to fourth spot on the IPL 2020 points table.