RCB vs SRH, IPL 2020 Live Scoreboard: SunRisers Hyderabad Win Toss, Opt To Bowl Against Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL 2020 Live Scoreboard RCB vs SRH: SunRisers Hyderabad captain David Warner has won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been sent in to bat by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner, who won the toss in the 52nd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Isuru Udana and Navdeep Saini replace Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube in the lineup for RCB. Vijay Shankar is unfit, resulting in the decision to include Abhishek Sharma. The match is being held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Teams batting first and chasing have won five games apiece at Sharjah in the ongoing edition of the tournament. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 52 Live Score Updates Between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs SunRisers Hyderabad, From Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Match 52, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 31, 2020
- 19:23 (IST)Sandeep Sharma enjoys a good record against RCBSandeep Sharma has picked 21 wickets in 12 matches against RCB, since IPL 2014. The pacer has dismissed Virat Kohli six times in these ties, which is certainly impressive.
- 19:17 (IST)Kane Williamson completes 50 IPL matches for SunRisers HyderabadNew Zealand batsman Kane Williamson will play his 50th match in the IPL tonight for SunRisers Hyderabad.
Half century Mr.— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 31, 2020
1 = 1 #RCBvSRH #OrangeArmy #KeepRising pic.twitter.com/jgyN5HpUev
- 19:13 (IST)LineupsSunrisers Hyderabad XI: D Warner, W Saha, M Pandey, K Williamson, A Samad, J Holder, A Sharma, R Khan, S Nadeem, S Sharma, T Natarajan.Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: D Padikkal, J Philippe, V Kohli, AB de Villiers, GM Singh, W Sundar, C Morris, I Udana, N Saini, M Siraj, Y Chahal.
A look at the Playing XI for #RCBvSRH #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/cySgXALvHm— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 31, 2020
- 19:08 (IST)2 changes for RCB, Just 1 for SRHNavdeep Saini and Isuru Udana replace Shivam Dube, Dale Steyn in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lineup.Abhishek Sharma have been included in the SRH lineup instead of Vijay Shankar, with Wriddhiman Saha fit to start.
- 19:03 (IST)David Warner has won the tossSRH skipper David Warner has won the toss and opted to bowl against RCB.
#SRH have won the toss and they will bowl first against #RCB in Match 52 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/V4JQXzd5as— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 31, 2020
- 18:56 (IST)Virat Kohli seen training ahead of vital match against SRHVirat Kohli can be seen practising his strokes ahead of a very important game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Can Kohli get a big score under his belt tonight?
Match 52 - @imVkohli prepping up for the game against @SunRisers.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/mSGUqGxXCk— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 31, 2020
- 18:47 (IST)Fantasy Top PicksDavid Warner has been SunRisers Hyderabad's highest scorer, and having hit a half-century in the last match, will be looking to carry on from where he left off. Warner has so far accumulated 647 fantasy points.With 628 points so far, Devdutt Padikkal has been Royal Challengers Bangalore's best fantasy performer in his debut season. These two players will be top picks for your fantasy side going into the match.
- 18:30 (IST)AB de Villiers is just four runs away from completing 9000 runs in T20sSouth African batsman AB de Villiers is just four runs away from accumulating 9000 runs in T20s, with 4765 of those runs scored for RCB.
of these runs have come in Red and Gold.— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 31, 2020
Genius indeed. @ABdeVilliers17#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/yjdtTTjRty
- 18:24 (IST)Hello and welcome!Welcome to our live coverage of an exciting IPL 2020 league game between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), with the match set to be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.