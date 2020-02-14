 
RCB Unveil New Logo, SRH Try To Steal Their Thunder With Cheeky Comment

Updated: 14 February 2020 11:47 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

Embodying the bold pride and the challenger spirit, RCB unleashed the rampant lion returning him to the Royal lineage.

Royal Challengers Bangalore unveiled a new logo ahead of IPL 2020. © Twitter@RCBTweets

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise on Friday unveiled a new logo ahead of the 2020 edition of the tournament which gets underway on March 29. "Embodying the bold pride and the challenger spirit, we have unleashed the rampant lion returning him to the Royal lineage," RCB wrote on their social media profiles. On Twitter, the IPL franchise introduced their new identity with a caption that read, "New Decade, New RCB, and this is our new logo #PlayBold." SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) were quick to respond with a cheeky comment. "Ee sala logo chaala bagundi! ? The #OrangeArmy is ready to #PlayBold yet again this season," SRH commented with a picture of their explosive opening pair of Australian David Warner and England's Jonny Bairstow.

Speaking at the launch of the new logo, Sanjeev Churiwala, Chairman of RCB, said, "The idea behind the design of the new brand identity to give our rampant lion a contemporary makeover. The elements in the logo is a commitment to continuously entertain and engage with fans who are the force behind Royal Challengers Bangalore."

"We believe a change in identity for the club was necessary to effectively live and breathe this vision and celebrate the passion for cricket and playing bold," he added.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are yet to win the IPL since its inception in 2008, on Wednesday had changed the name of their official Twitter handle.

The IPL franchise removed display and cover pictures and changed the name to 'Royal Challengers'.

The same was done on their Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Virat Kohli, who leads Royal Challengers Bangalore, was shocked after the franchise removed their profile picture and posts from various social media accounts.

"Posts disappear and the captain isn't informed. @rcbtweets let me know if you need any help," Virat Kohli had tweeted on Wednesday.

Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers and even SRH were also concerned after RCB removed the pictures.

Comments
