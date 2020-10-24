KKR vs DC IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Elect To Bowl vs Kolkata Knight Riders
KKR vs DC IPL live score 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways when they face Delhi Capitals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi.
Delhi Capitals (DC) have won the toss and elected to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 42 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi. Both sides met earlier in Match 16, with DC winning by 18 runs; courtesy of an unbeaten knock of 88 runs by Shreyas Iyer and three dismissals by Anrich Nortje. Delhi are currently second in the league table after seven wins and three defeats. Meanwhile, KKR are fourth after five victories and five losses. With the league currently in a crucial phase, two points will be important for both teams. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 42 Live Updates Between Kolkata Knight Riders And Delhi Capitals, Straight From Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Match 42, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 24, 2020
- 15:07 (IST)Here are the playing XIsKKR: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun ChakravarthyDC: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje
- 15:01 (IST)Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl!DC captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss, and elected to bowl.
- 14:59 (IST)Delhi Capitals gear up for Kolkata Knight Riders showdown: Sneak peek!Here is a sneak peek of Delhi Capitals gearing up at the Sheik Zayed Stadium:
- 14:47 (IST)Lockie Ferguson vs Shikhar Dhawan: Pace vs experienceLockie Ferguson and Shikhar Dhawan are two men in form, with the opener recently grabbing back-to-back tons. Meanwhile, the Kiwi pacer has only appeared in two fixtures, and has notched four dismissals. The duo will be looking to delivery their best, and will face each other.
- 14:39 (IST)Prithvi Shaw requires five fours to complete 100 IPL fours!Young Prithvi Shaw is only five fours away from completing 100 IPL fours, and could just do it today! The 20-year-old has slammed 23 fours in the ongoing season in 10 matches.
- 13:28 (IST)Hello and good afternoon everyone!Hello and good afternoon everyone!! Welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi. KKR will be aiming to gain revenge from a side, who beat them earlier in this season. Its going to be a cracking contest tonight! Stay tuned!
