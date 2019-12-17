Brendon McCullum , who will be in Kolkata for the IPL 2020 auction on Thursday, is hopeful that "the cards fall" in his franchise's way during the auction. Brendon McCullum, who will be coaching two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the upcoming edition, also believes all the planning and preparation behind the scenes for the auction will require some luck. "On the way to Kolkata for the @IPL Player Auction. Our @KKRiders squad will be complete in just a couple of days time. All the planning & preparations behind the scenes will require some luck come auction night. Here's hoping the cards fall our way," Brendon McCullum tweeted.

McCullum retired from all forms of cricket following the conclusion of his campaign in the 2019 edition of Global T20 Canada. He had retired from international cricket in 2016 but continued playing in T20 Leagues around the world.

McCullum started his IPL career with KKR in the inaugural season in 2008. The New Zealand international smashed 158 off 73 balls in the first match of the season in an innings that he later said changed his life.

McCullum, 38, has played 109 IPL matches and would be looking to leave a mark as a coach. As a player, he had scored 2880 runs in the lucrative tournament at an average of 27.69, with the high score of 158 not out.