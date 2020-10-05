Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who finished rock-bottom last year, have had a terrific start to the IPL 2020 campaign, winning three out of four games. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, seem to have carried forward their last year's momentum, which saw them finish third, into this season and are looking the team to beat. So, when these two teams take on each other on Monday in Dubai, fans will witness some exciting face-offs, including the one between Virat Kohli and Kagiso Rabada. Delhi and RCB both have tasted only one defeat in four games and a win on Monday night will send the team on top the IPL 2020 Points Table.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli and Delhi Capitals leader Shreyas Iyer both led their sides from the front in their previous game, guiding their sides to the victory.

While Bengaluru-based outfit got the better of Rajasthan Royals beating them by eight wickets, Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs in a high-scoring contest at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

When it's hard to pick a favourite based on the present form, one can take always help from the past records to gauge which team has been dominant over the years. The head to head stats between the two sides give a clear edge to RCB who have registered 15 wins in 24 meetings, including one in the Super Over. Delhi Capitals have managed to secure only eight wins, while a game has ended in a no result.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)

Head to Head Match Stats

Matches: 24

RCB Won: 15

DC Won: 8

No Result: 1

Based on their terrific run so far this season, it is hard to tell one team from the other, with their net run-rate the only distinguishing factor between them. However, this will change after the Monday' clash as one team will extend the gap by adding two more points to their tally while the other side will go home empty-handed.