After playing a match-winning knock of 79 runs against Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians' batsman Suryakumar Yadav said that he is loving the responsibility of batting at the top-order for the franchise. Rajasthan Royals was not able to chase 194 runs and was bundled out for 136, losing the match by 57 runs against Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Batting first, Mumbai Indians had posted a score of 193/4 as Suryakumar Yadav played an unbeaten knock of 79 runs from 47 balls. Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma also played useful knocks of 30 and 35 respectively. For this knock of 79, Suryakumar Yadav was also adjudged as the 'Man of the Match'.

"I felt that a big knock was coming in this game because in the last few games I was finding ways to get out. This time I just wanted to bat till the end. Loving the added responsibility at the top of the order, and I've just been told to play my game and express myself and I did just that," Suryakumar Yadav told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"The lockdown helped me with my off-side game rather than just my leg-side pick-up shot. The team winning is really satisfying and at that situation, I had to bat till the end to get the team to a perfect total, and then the bowlers came and finished things off," he added.

Suryakumar Yadav has played six matches in this year's IPL so far, managing to score 180 runs at an average of 36.00.

Only Jos Buttler got going with the bat for the Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals as he played a knock of 70 runs. Bumrah emerged as a star with the ball for Mumbai as he returned with the figures of 4-20 in his four overs.

With this win, Mumbai Indians went to the top of the table with eight points from six games. While Rajasthan has slipped to the seventh position.

Rajasthan Royals will next face Delhi Capitals on October 9 while Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Delhi Capitals on October 11.