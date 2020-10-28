Mumbai Indians (MI) face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 48 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi. Both outfits met in Match 10 in United Arab Emirates (UAE), where RCB won in the Super Over, with Virat Kohli slamming the winning four. AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal scored half-centuries for RCB, while Isuru Udana notched up two wickets. Ishan Kishan scored 99 from 58 balls for MI and Trent Boult registered two dismissals. MI are currently on top of the table with 14 points, meanwhile, RCB are second with the same amount of points. A win for either team will have an impact as to who finishes on top of the table.

Top IPL 2020 Fantasy picks for MI vs RCB match:

Suryakumar Yadav (Credits - 9): A stylish batsman, Suryakumar Yadav has taken up the responsibility of batting higher up the order with much aplomb for Mumbai. In 11 matches, he has slammed 283 runs, with an unbeaten knock of 79 as his high score. He also has a strike rate of 148.94 packed with 38 fours and five sixes. He will be crucial to MI in their next few matches.

Jasprit Bumrah (Credit - 9): Currently fifth in the race for Purple Cap, Jasprit Bumrah has registered 17 dismissals from 11 matches, at an economy of 7.52. Although expensive in patches, he has been a crucial cog in MI's attack, and will be hoping to put a stronger challenge for the Purple Cap.

AB de Villiers (Credits - 10): The T20 specialist will be hoping to build some momentum in his dominating but erratic personal season. He has saved RCB from dire situations many times, but has even given away his wicket cheaply on some occasions. AB de Villiers has scored 324 runs from 11 matches at a strike rate of 174.19.

Yuzvendra Chahal (Credits - 9): Six bowlers are in the race for the Purple Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal has notched 16 wickets in 11 matches at an economy of 7.04. Virat Kohli's trump card in sticky situations, Chahal has become RCB's main weapon in IPL 2020.