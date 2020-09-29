Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 11th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The match will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Delhi have begun their season in good form, winning all their fixtures after defeating Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Meanwhile, SRH have lost both their matches, going down to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The entire season of the T20 franchise league has been shifted to UAE due to the rising coronavirus cases in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on digital platforms.

When is the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take pace on September 29, Tuesday.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) be played?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)?

Promoted

The live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)