Invariably, the Indian Premier League, or any league for that matter, sets up a battle between two sides that are at the furthest points of the spectrum. Delhi Capitals have begun IPL 2020 with a bang, and admittedly a lot of luck, and are sitting on top of the table with two wins out of two, while SunRisers Hyderabad are still to find their feet, and are dragging the bottom with nothing to show from two games. While it is still early days in the IPL, which will continue for a long time yet, getting off rock bottom will take quite some doing by SRH, with skipper David Warner really needing a lot from himself and his team, in all departments. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer has benefitted from some fine show by his players, some indifferent opposition and some downright poor officiating.

Be that as it may, the points tally is not an emotional being -- it just shows the numbers and Delhi, with two wins and better run-rate than Rajasthan Royals, are on top, while Hyderabad can't go any lower.

Delhi's wins have been differing. They had a large slice of luck when they managed to win from a potentially losing position against Kings XI Punjab in a much spoken-about match that went to Super Over.

The next one was a bit of a walk in the park as Chennai Super Kings looked very ordinary.

The Delhi batting has delivered but not devastated, with Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant coming up with some decent knocks and Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Marcus Stoinis chipping in.

The bowling has verged on the sensational, with Kagiso Rabada leading the show, with great help from South African compatriot Anrich Nortje in the pace department and the veteran Amit Mishra and Axar Patel coming up good with the spin, especially after Ravichandran Ashwin injured himself in the opening match.

SRH had Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey with something to offer with the bat, but the entire package, including bowling aces Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan, looking a little below.

It is still early days, so one hopes SRH improve on all fronts. But as things stand, the momentum definitely looks to be with Delhi Capitals.

Nothing changes fortunes in cricket like a win, and SunRisers Hyderabad will surely be gunning for points in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. But they will have their task cut out and upbeat Delhi.