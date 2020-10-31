Mumbai Indians' stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard, after his side's nine-wicket win over Delhi Capitals, gave an update on regular captain Rohit Sharma's injury, which has kept him out of last few games. Given their dominating performance against Delhi Capitals, the defending champions didn't miss Rohit much on the field as Ishan Kishan, who has been opening the innings in his absence, scored an unbeaten 72 off just 47 balls, helping them chase down the 111-run target inside 15 overs, ensuring them of a top two finish in the league stage. However, all Mumbai Indians fans have been waiting anxiously to know how is Rohit recovering from his hamstring injury and when will they see him back in action. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kieron Pollard said that Rohit has been recovering well and is on the right track.

"Rohit Sharma is getting better, getting there. We are excited as well. Looking forward to him coming back, he is working hard so let's see what happens," Pollard said after the match.

After Pollard won the toss and opted to bowl, Mumbai Indians bowlers were on fire, especially Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah, with both picking up three wickets apiece.

The two fast bowlers bowled in different phases of the game and completely bossed them. While Boult impressed inside the Powerplay getting rid of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw cheaply, Bumrah ripped through DC' middle-order by taking three wickets in two overs. Pollard was full of praise for both his bowlers and also explained why he made them bowl in different phases.

"Boult was exceptional. That's his strength, bowling with the new ball. He's consistently given us good starts," Pollard said, praising Boult's skills with the new ball.

"Bumrah, I kept delaying him, on this track with his angles. He's jumping to bowl in the powerplays, but again I saw today getting those early wickets, and with the spinners getting grip, kept him for the middle overs," he explained.

Another player instrumental in Mumbai's convincing victory was Ishan Kishan and Pollard said he is "getting better with every game".

"Each and every game Ishan is getting better and better. Long may it continue. Been able to adapt to different scenarios. Didn't even start at the beginning, then No. 4. He prefers to open, and he's adapting," said the West Indian all-rounder.

Mumbai Indians have consolidated their position on top of the IPL 2020 Points Table, with 18 points from 13 games. Their last league game is against SunRisers Hyderabad at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 3.